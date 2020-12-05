Folk earns Special Teams Player of the Week
Patriots kicker Nick Folk became the first player in NFL history last Sunday to make multiple game-winning field goals from 50 or more yards as time expired over a single season.
For his heroics, Folk was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
On the season, Folk has connected on 86 percent of his field goals and hit 20 of 22 PATs.
Pats claim former Tampa Bay LB Jack Cichy
The Patriots claimed former Buccaneers linebacker Jack Cichy off waivers Thursday.
Cichy contributed primarily on special teams over two-plus seasons in Tampa Bay, where he selected in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. The 25-year-old has been injury prone dating back to college, ending each of the last four seasons with serious ailments, including two torn ACLs and a torn pectoral muscle.
Eventually, he should pad the Patriots’ outside linebackers depth, which currently includes Chase Winovich, John Simon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Tashawn Bower, with veteran Shilique Calhoun still on injured reserve.
Pats’ Andrews leads centers in Pro Bowl voting
With two weeks left for Pro Bowl voting, Patriots center David Andrews stands as the leading vote-getter among AFC centers.
Andrews has received 73,958 votes, according to the NFL’s latest count released Thursday. He is the only Patriot currently leading the conference at his position. It is unknown where his teammates stand.
When healthy, Andrews has been one of the Pats’ most durable and consistent players. He missed three games earlier this season due to a broken thumb. Otherwise, the 28-year-old hasn’t missed a single offensive snap.
He’s allowed just one sack this season and a handful of pressures. Andrews ranks as the sixth-best center in the league, per Pro Football Focus player grades. His return has helped stabilized the Pats’ offensive line, which missed him a year ago when he was forced to miss the season due to blood clots.