Seahawks’ Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL
Seattle Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon was reinstated by the NFL on Thursday and will be eligible to play in the final two games of the regular season, the league announced.
Gordon was indefinitely suspended last Dec. 16 by the league for violating policies on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse.
The NFL in essence suspended Gordon for a full 16-game season, which equals two other suspensions he has received during a career in which he has been suspended eight times by the league or his team.
OSU on track to play MSU this Saturday
Ohio State has gotten good news from its COVID-19 testing this week, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Thursday, and appears on track to play Saturday at Michigan State.
Ohio State decided last Friday night to cancel its game at Illinois after an increase in positive tests. Day is the only person identified as having tested positive. It is university policy not to divulge the number of positive tests.
Day has been quarantined this week, and defensive line coach/associate head coach Larry Johnson is serving as interim head coach.
Davis and Lakers finalizing maximum deal
All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who pushed his way toward Los Angeles in a trade last offseason, will cap this one by signing a five-year deal to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Davis’ contract will be worth $190 million and will have an early termination option after the fourth year, according to Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul on Thursday.