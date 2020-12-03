Wizards trade Wall for Westbrook
The Washington Wizards agreed Wednesday to trade John Wall to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook, ending the five-time all-star point guard’s 10-year run with the franchise, according to people with knowledge of the trade. The deal, which comes after rumored trade requests by both Wall and Westbrook in recent weeks, also includes a protected first-round pick going from Washington to Houston.
Wall, 30, was the top overall pick in the 2010 draft and quickly ascended to become the Wizards’ franchise player and a beloved figure in Washington. The former University of Kentucky star led the Wizards to the playoffs four times, advancing to the second round in 2014 and 2017. ESPN first reported the news of the trade.
James signs $85 million contract extension
After leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the championship in the Disney World bubble, LeBron James has agreed to sign a two-year, $85 maximum million contract extension, according to multiple people with knowledge of the deal.
James, who is set to earn $39.2 million this season, held a $41 million player option for the 2021-22 season and could have entered next summer as an unrestricted free agent.
Instead, his new contract will run through the 2022-23 season, which would be his 20th in the NBA. The Athletic first reported James’s agreement.
James, 35, averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and a league-best 10.2 assists per game last season, finishing second in MVP voting and earning selection to the all-NBA first team. He guided the Lakers to a 16-5 record in the bubble playoffs, claiming the fourth title and fourth Finals MVP award of his illustrious career.
NFL not planning to use playoff bubble
The NFL does not expect to have teams gather at a neutral site or sites during its postseason for a playoff bubble format, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday.
Goodell and the league’s chief medical officer left open the possibility, however, that the NFL will utilize local bubbles during the postseason, with teams remaining in their home cities throughout the week of practice but having players, coaches and select team staffers stay in hotels overnight rather than going home each day. The NFL completed Week 12 of its 17-week regular season with Wednesday afternoon’s game in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. That game was postponed three times by the NFL because of a coronavirus outbreak on the Ravens.