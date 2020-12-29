WFT releases quarterback Dwayne Haskins
The short-lived Dwayne Haskins era is over. The Washington Football Team released its 2019 first-round pick Monday after he was benched in a loss to the Carolina Panthers and subsequently demoted for the second time this season.
Hours after reviewing the game film and speaking to reporters Monday morning, Rivera talked to Daniel Snyder about moving on from Haskins, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Lundqvist to undergo open-heart surgery
NHL goaltender Henrik Lundqvist revealed Monday that he will undergo open-heart surgery.
Earlier this month, Lundqvist announced that, after tests and conversations with specialists around the country, it was determined that the risk of playing with his heart condition was “too high” and he would not suit up in the NHL this season. He had signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Washington Capitals in October after his contract had been bought out by the New York Rangers, with whom he had spent the first 15 seasons of his NHL career.
Lundqvist’s surgery will include an aortic valve, aortic root and ascending aortic replacement. He did not disclose when or where the surgery would take place.
Cubs trade Yu Darvish to Padres for prospects
In an offseason full of surprises, the Chicago Cubs have traded Cy Young runner-up Yu Darvish, according to multiple reports.
GM Jed Hoyer’s biggest act after Theo Epstein’s sudden resignation is trading the 34-year-old Darvish, who went 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and struck out 93 hitters in 76 innings. Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini will head to the San Diego Padres for veteran starter Zach Davies and four prospects, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.