Pats’ assistant lands at University of Arizona
Jedd Fisch, who has served as the Patriots quarterbacks coach the past year, was introduced as the new head coach at the University of Arizona on Wednesday.
Fisch, who interviewed with the team Monday, replaces the recently fired Kevin Sumlin.
Fisch was added to the Patriots’ staff this season, essentially serving as Josh McDaniels’ top aide.
Fisch was in line to land the offensive coordinator job in New England if Josh McDaniels ultimately moves on to a head coaching job. So it’s possible the Patriots will have to revamp the offensive coaching staff depending on what happens with McDaniels.
Bruins schedule for 2020-21 season released
The National Hockey League released the Boston Bruins schedule Wednesday, announcing an abbreviated regular season that is expected to run through the beginning of May.
The Boston Bruins will start their 56-game regular season on the road as they open in New Jersey against the Devils on Jan. 14.
For the first time since the league’s 1966-67 expansion, the Bruins will play a division-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Boston will participate in the new “East Division” playing the Devils, the Buffalo Sabres, the New York Islanders, the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals eight games each.
The top four teams from each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the first two rounds will involve intra-divisional play. The four remaining teams will then be re-seeded for the final two rounds of the postseason.
Red Sox sign former Rays RHP Matt Andriese
The Red Sox’ chief baseball officer, Chaim Bloom, added another former Tampa Ray on Wednesday, when the Sox agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander Matt Andriese.
Andriese hasn’t started regularly since he was with the Rays in 2017. He made just one start in 16 appearances for the Angels in 2020, but is expecting to compete for a spot in the Red Sox’ rotation in 2021.
The 31-year-old Andriese is a bargain signing who will make $1.85 million in 2021 with up to $500,000 in incentives based on innings, maximized at 150, according to an industry source. There’s also a $3.5 million option for 2022 with a $250,000 buyout.
He had a 4.30 ERA over four years with the Rays from 2015-18, but spent the last two years with the Diamondbacks and Angels, posting a 4.65 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in that time.
Johnson diagnosed with heart inflammation
Keyontae Johnson, the University of Florida basketball player who collapsed on the court in mid-December, has reportedly been diagnosed with acute myocarditis, a heart inflammation, that may be linked to COVID-19.
Johnson, 21, underwent an MRI at UF Health in Gainesville after being transferred there from Tallahassee Memorial, at which point a doctor recognized the myocarditis, the Gainesville Sun reported Tuesday.
The cause of the inflammation is unclear, but has been reported as a side effect of coronavirus, which Johnson contracted over the summer, along with several Gator teammates.
Snyder calls misconduct allegations ‘meritless’
In a court filing late Wednesday, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder asserted that allegations of sexual misconduct made by a female former employee against him in 2009 were “meritless” and that the team agreed to pay the woman as part of a confidential settlement after its insurance carrier decided to settle.
Snyder also stated in the filing that “no evidence of wrongdoing was found after an investigation by a well-respected law firm” into the woman’s allegations.
The team paid the woman $1.6 million in 2009, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, after she accused Snyder of sexual misconduct on his private plane in April 2009, on a flight from Las Vegas to Washington. The agreement, a copy of which was reviewed by The Post, stated the woman made “allegations,” but it did not describe them. In the agreement, Snyder and the team did not acknowledge any wrongdoing.