Top seven teams stay put in latest CFP rankings
In rankings oddly devoid of oddity, the top seven teams held steady from last week in the College Football Playoff chart issued Tuesday night. Those not budging began with No. 1 Alabama (8-0), No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0), No. 3 Clemson (8-1) and No. 4 Ohio State (4-0). That’s even after the 13-member selection committee spent its usual two-day huddle in a North Texas hotel meeting room running the incongruous numbers of a misshapen season.
Ohio State held onto No. 4 despite the cancellation of its game at Illinois on Saturday after positive tests within its program for a coronavirus that has broadsided the autumn schedule. The Buckeyes held off No. 5 Texas A&M (6-1), No. 6 Florida (7-1) and No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0) after a weekend on which the Aggies beat LSU, 20-7, at home; the Gators beat Kentucky, 34-10, at home; and the Bearcats saw their match with Temple canceled as well.
The top 10, rigid as it was, did manage to welcome a new member: Iowa State, led by surging 41-year-old coach Matt Campbell.
Ohio State resumes football practice Tuesday
Ohio State returned to practice Tuesday after a pause forced by COVID-19, a major step toward being able to play Saturday’s football game at Michigan State.
Ohio State canceled its game last week against Illinois because of a COVID-19 outbreak starting midweek. The team paused all activities over the weekend before resuming virtual meetings and workouts in small groups on Monday.
Coach Ryan Day was the only member of the team identified as testing positive.
Concerns over further COVID-19 spread led Ohio State to cancel football game at Illinois.
U.S. women’s soccer team reaches ‘agreement’
For the first time in almost two years, the U.S. women’s national soccer team and its governing body have reached a point of agreement.
The women’s team and the U.S. Soccer Federation have reached a settlement on the working conditions claims of the team’s equal pay and gender discrimination lawsuit, according to documents filed in a California federal court. The agreement resolves issues the team raised about differences in travel, hotel accommodations, staffing and even venues of play between the women’s and men’s national teams, but does not specifically address previous working conditions.
The sport’s national governing body already started making changes to disparities in working conditions, but has also agreed to implement the details of the settlement as soon as they are approved.
The settlement, though it did not include the team’s key claims of equal pay, opens the door for the players to appeal their lawsuit, which was dismissed by a judge in May.
Kemba Walker not expected back until January
The Boston Celtics announced Tuesday that after consulting with multiple experts in September, Kemba Walker passed up surgery for a stem cell injection into the knee. He’s now on a 12-week strengthening program, and is unlikely to play in a game until sometime in January. He may resume “on-court” activities next week.
Danny Ainge admitted Tuesday, on the first day of player workouts, that Walker came back prematurely, even allowing that the move was probably a “mistake.”
Eduardo Rodriguez, Red Sox agree to $8.3M contract for 2021, avoiding salary arbitration
Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a one-year, $8.3-million contract for 2021, the left-handed starter’s agent Gustavo Marcano of Octagon Baseball confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday.
The two sides avoided salary arbitration after going to a hearing last offseason. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale was the first to report the new contract.
The lefty was Boston’s top starter in 2019. He finished sixth in the American League Cy Young voting. He went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 34 starts.
His $8.3 million salary is the same as he earned in 2020. The Red Sox beat Rodriguez at a salary arbitration hearing before the 2020 season when they filed at $8.3 million and Rodriguez filed for $8.675 million.
Rodriguez — who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season — didn’t pitch in 2020 because of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart), an after-effect of COVID-19.
Change of plea hearing for White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s DUI case is scheduled for end of month
A change of plea hearing for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s DUI case has been scheduled for Dec. 21, according to the Maricopa County (Ariz.) Justice Courts website.
La Russa was charged with driving under the influence after a February arrest in Arizona. The case was filed on Nov. 16, according to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, after it was initially filed Oct. 27. He had reportedly pleaded not guilty and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for Dec. 28. The pre-trail conference is listed as “vacated” on the Maricopa County Justice Courts website.
It’s the second known DUI arrest for La Russa, 76, who was arrested in March 2007 in Jupiter, Fla., after he was found asleep at the wheel with his vehicle running and in park at a stop sign. He pleaded guilty to that charge eight months later.