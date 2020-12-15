Red Sox sign OF Renfroe to one-year deal
The Boston Red Sox were the first team to take a chance on Hunter Renfroe. It’s only right that he eventually wound up in Boston.
Renfroe, who was drafted by the Red Sox in the 31st round of the 2010 draft, decided to attend Mississippi State and ended up being a first-round pick. But a little more than a decade after his initial draft selection, it all came full circle for Renfroe on Monday, as the outfielder signed a one-year contract to join the Red Sox.
Renfroe, who was non-tendered by the Rays after spending one season with them, will receive a base salary of $3.1 million in 2021. The 28-year-old could remain under team control through the 2023 season as arbitration-eligible.
Cleveland’s MLB team will keep name in 2021
Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team made official Monday its plans to change the team’s name from “Indians” following years of protests and pressure from Native American groups and others who saw it as racially insensitive. However, the new, unchosen name won’t take effect until 2022, and in the meantime, the team will continue to be known as the Indians.
The move comes following months of discussion with leaders of Native American groups, as well as “civic leaders, leading researchers, fans, corporate partners [and] players,” according to the team’s statement. Those talks began in earnest in July, in the wake of the public reckoning over race and social justice issues following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Royals re-sign relief pitcher Greg Holland
Greg Holland’s reunion with the Kansas City Royals and manager Mike Matheny went so well despite all the upheaval of a pandemic-shortened season that he agreed to a new deal that will keep him with the club for the 2021 season.
Holland, a 35-year-old right-handed free-agent relief pitcher, re-signed with the Royals, the club announced on Monday. His contract will pay him $2.75 million plus up to $1.5 million in performance bonuses, according to a source with knowledge of the contract.
In the 60-game 2020 season, Holland posted a 1.91 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP with six saves, a 3-0 record and 31 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings in 28 appearances.
NCAA WBB tournament to be held in one area
The NCAA announced Monday that this season’s Division 1 women’s basketball tournament will be held in one geographic area and that it has begun “preliminary talks with San Antonio and the surrounding region” about holding the entire tournament in south-central Texas.
Dates and venues for the tournament still are being finalized, the NCAA said in a statement, though, that the tournament is expected to occur in late March and early April. The Alamodome in San Antonio already had been selected as the site of this season’s Final Four and national championship game.
ACC picks Northwestern’s Phillips as commish
The ACC has picked Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips as its next commissioner, replacing John Swofford.
The league officially announced the hiring Monday.
Phillips will begin his new job in February. Swofford announced earlier this year he would retire in June after 25 years as commissioner with the caveat that he would leave earlier if his successor was in place earlier.
Pac-12 title game sees last-minute change
A tentative Pac-12 title game matchup between USC and Washington lasted all of 36 hours before being upended.
USC will now face Oregon, an alternate, to decide the Pac-12 title game on Friday night at the Coliseum. The decision was announced by the conference on Monday morning, after an outbreak of coronavirus last week at Washington left the Huskies without the necessary number of scholarship players to play.
Washington and Oregon were supposed to meet last Saturday to decide who would win the Pac-12’s North division and face USC, the South champion. But that game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues, leaving Washington as the de facto division winner.
According to the Pac-12, the decision to replace Washington with Oregon, which lost its last two games, was made “under Pac-12 Football Championship Game policy.” which dictates that the team with the next best record in the division would play for the championship.