Cleveland baseball team to change name
Cleveland’s baseball team plans to drop the word “Indians” from its name, The New York Times reports, citing three people familiar with the decision.
The team does not have a plan for its new name yet, and could use the Indians name for the 2021 season before shifting away from it, one of the people said. Another option could be to proceed without a replacement name and come up with one in the future, two of the people said. The plans could be announced as soon as this week, according to the report.
The Cleveland team, which has moved away from its cartoonish tribal chief logo and had earlier announced plans to reconsider its moniker, did not immediately comment to The Times.
Fuller scores in Power 5 game, makes history
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller hit an extra point in the first quarter against Tennessee on Sunday, tying the game at 7 and making history.
Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power 5 (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12) college football game.
Fuller made a second extra point late in Saturday’s 42-17 loss. The Commodores (0-9) hadn’t scored a touchdown since Nov. 21. She made both her attempts.
With a squib kick two weeks ago, Fuller was the first woman to even play in a Power 5 game. She’s the starting goalie on Vanderbilt’s SEC-winning women’s soccer team, and was pressed into service after Vanderbilt’s football roster was wiped out by the coronavirus. (SEC schools don’t sponsor men’s soccer.)
Fuller was one of two kickers active for Sunday’s game. The Commodores used Pierson Cooke to kick a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Florida basketball player critical, but stable
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remained in critical but stable condition Sunday in Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare after collapsing Saturday afternoon during a game against No. 20 Florida State.
Four minutes into the game, Johnson, the Gators’ leading scorer and rebounder, dunked an alley-oop from guard Tyree Appleby in transition, but as he walked onto the court after the ensuing timeout, he fell face first to the floor.
Florida Coach Mike White remained in Tallahassee with his player, who hails from a Navy family in Norfolk, Va. His parents, the school said, were with him.
Officials sent both teams to the locker room to regroup after Johnson was taken to the locker room on a stretcher, a frightening sight.
USC basketball pausing team activities
A confirmed case of COVID-19 has caused USC’s men’s basketball program to pause team activities and forced the team’s Sunday night Pac-12 opener against Stanford to be postponed, according to a university statement released less than three hours before the game was scheduled to tip off at the Galen Center.