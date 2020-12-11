Boston College football declines bowl invitation
Rather than extending its season with more practice, more tests and more COVID-19 isolative protocols in dorm rooms, the Boston College football team elected to end its season rather than participate in a bowl game.
The BC coaching staff, through its player-leadership counsel, sought to learn the players’ interest in continuing to play. The players, many of whom have been on campus since late June, chose to go home for the holidays rather than continue to practice on the field while staying isolated off it, to go to a bowl. Playing in the postseason would have meant three more weeks of practice, missing Christmas at home and heading to a bowl game that could still be canceled unexpectedly due to COVID-19.
BC had just one positive test in its program since the beginning of testing in June. At 6-5, the Eagles were likely to go to either the Gasparilla Bowl or the Military Bowl according to Yahoo Sports.
Former Red Sox Bard wins 2020 NL Comeback Player of the Year
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Daniel Bard was named the 2020 NL Comeback Player of the Year.
Bard posted a 3.65 ERA, 3.64 FIP, 1.30 WHIP and six saves in 23 outings for the Colorado Rockies. He averaged 9.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
It marked the first time he pitched in the major leagues since 2013 with Boston. He spent 2018 and ‘19 as a player mentor and mental skills coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Red Sox add RHP Garrett Whitlock in Rule 5 Draft
The Red Sox drafted Garrett Whitlock from the New York Yankees with the fourth overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Thursday morning. Whitlock is a former 18th-round pick out of the University of Alabama in 2017. He’s a 6-foot-5 right-hander who posted a 3.07 ERA with 57 strikeouts and 18 walks in 70- 1/3 innings in Triple-A in 2019 and profiles as a mop-up man at the big league level, where he’ll have to stay all season if the Sox want to keep him in the organization.
He’s coming off Tommy John surgery.
In the minor league portion of the draft, the Red Sox selected Double-A first baseman Tyreque Reed from the Texas Rangers and Double-A right-hander Kaleb Ort from the Yankees.
NBA, union, announce eight new positive COVID-19 tests
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced that the new round of COVID-19 testing has come back with eight new positive results.
The league is testing players daily, and attempting to start the 2020-21 season in two weeks in teams’ home markets. The league managed to finish last season in a “bubble” by isolating players on the Wide World of Sports campus at Disney World in Florida. No players or staff tested positive.
Duke cancels the rest of its nonconference basketball schedule
Duke will not play any more nonconference men’s basketball games this season, opting to only play ACC opponents who must adhere to the same health and safety protocols for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Dec. 19 home game scheduled with Gardner-Webb is now canceled. Games with Elon and Charleston Southern, previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues at those two schools, will not be rescheduled.
The move also allows Duke’s players to see their families for the first time since summer when the athletes arrived on campus and entered the school’s strict testing and quarantine protocols. The Blue Devils play at Notre Dame on Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. to open their ACC schedule.