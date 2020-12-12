Trump names Belichick to sports council
According to a press release from the White House Press Secretary’s Office, President Donald Trump included Patriots head coach Bill Belichick among a number of celebrities and notable figures in sports that he intends to name to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. As noted in the White House release, the appointment is for terms of two years.
According to its official website, the objective of the council is to “increase sports participation among youth of all backgrounds and abilities and to promote healthy and active lifestyles for all Americans.”
The council meets annually to “set priorities and to discuss current programs and upcoming initiatives.”
The co-chairs of the Council are former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, former Olympic beach volleyball star Misty May-Treanor and former star NFL running back Herschel Walker.
Other notable members of the council include former Boston Red Sox star Johnny Damon, TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, former college football coach Urban Meyer and NFL VP of football operations Troy Vincent.
Swinney says OSU shouldn’t get spot in CFP
A week before his team’s rematch with No. 2 Notre Dame in the ACC championship game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he would pick a two-loss Tigers team to play in the College Football Playoff, and that he might select Texas A&M or Florida to join Clemson over a six-win Ohio State team.
“We feel like we’re definitely one of the best four teams in the country, and there’s nothing that’s going to happen in that game next week for Clemson or Notre Dame that’s going to change that,” he said in an interview on “The Rich Eisen Show,” later adding, “If I was on a committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or a 11-game Florida team over a team that’s played six games.”
The Buckeyes are fourth in the rankings for the four-team playoff although they might have been in jeopardy of falling out of the national championship discussion had the Big Ten not decided on Wednesday to drop its six-game requirement for inclusion in the Dec. 19 conference championship game Clemson will face Notre Dame that same Saturday.
ABC, ESPN gain future rights to SEC football
ABC will be the new home of SEC football on Saturday afternoons — and occasionally in prime time — starting in 2024, in a 10-year deal with the powerhouse college football conference announced on Thursday.
The numerous platforms available to ESPN, the broadcast network’s partner under the Disney corporate umbrella, will provide significant scheduling flexibility that should benefit all parties, executives declared.
CBS has broadcast a high-profile Saturday afternoon SEC game since 1996, along with the conference championship game and certain other football matchups, and will continue to do so through 2023. CBS reportedly bowed out of the bidding last year for a new contract, which appeared set to increase by as much as 600% the annual fee of approximately $55 million.