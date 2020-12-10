Lowell Spinners not retained as Red Sox affiliate
The Lowell Spinners will not return as a minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox for at least the 2021 season, the organization announced Wednesday. The Spinners have served as Boston’s short season single-A affiliate since 1996.
The decision comes after Major League Baseball announced that each organization will be limited to four minor league affiliates next season. The Red Sox chose to retain the Worcester Red Sox (triple-A), Portland Sea Dogs (double-A), Greenville Drive (high-A) and Salem Red Sox (single-A). The Spinners’ New York-Penn League has been dissolved as part of the contraction.
Spinners owner Dave Heller and the Red Sox did indicate, however, that the Spinners could rejoin the organization in some capacity as early as 2022.
MLB re-envisions farm system with sweeping changes
Having won the power struggle for control of the sport’s player development pipelines, Major League Baseball on Wednesday took its first public step to roll out its newly configured minor league system, with its 30 big league franchises extending invitations to four farm teams apiece — shifting affiliations between franchises, league and levels, and leaving nearly a dozen teams in the cold.
While the rollout, notably, did not include a statement from MLB — each big league team was left to announce its own new affiliations — it demonstrated, in some cases painfully, the power MLB obtained earlier this year by wresting control of its farm system from Minor League Baseball.
Under the new system, each big league franchise will have four affiliates — one each in Class AAA and Class AA, and two in Class A — and continue to run developmental teams out of their spring training and international sites.
OSU headed to conference title game after rule change
The Big Ten on Wednesday announced that it has decided to change its rule requiring teams to play a minimum of six games to qualify for its Dec. 19 championship game, opening the door for Ohio State.
Big Ten athletic directors met virtually Wednesday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting to discuss the change, then announced their decision to amend the qualification requirement late in the afternoon, after discussion among conference presidents.
The six-game rule was part of the Big Ten’s reinstatement after the league on Sept. 16 decided to hold a season after initially canceling its fall season in August because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The requirement was designed in part to prevent a division-leading team from backing out of games late in the year rather than jeopardize its spot.
Giants QB Jones on track to start against Cardinals
N.Y. Giants QB Daniel Jones said just about the same things in his weekly Zoom session with the media on Wednesday that he said last Wednesday in regard to his hamstring injury.
It is feeling better. He is taking things day-to-day. He is hopeful it heals up. He wants to get back out there and play.
Giantsn Head Coach Joe Judge, without declaring Jones ready and able to play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, said he and the team are “optimistic” that the starting quarterback will return.
There are still hurdles to clear. The Giants had a walk-through workout on Wednesday (they projected Jones as a limited participant had it been a full practice) and Judge said seeing how Jones moves and handles his reps on Thursday and Friday would be the deciding factor.
Kings Marvin Bagley III recovering from COVID-19
Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III said he does not expect to play in Friday’s preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers as he recovers from COVID-19, but he is “feeling great” and excited about the upcoming season.
During a Zoom session with reporters Wednesday, Bagley revealed that he contracted the coronavirus before training camp began Dec. 1. Bagley said the illness caused him to miss the first days of individual workouts.
Bagley said he experienced symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, for three or four days.
Bagley said he is physically healthy now and eager to start the season.
USMNT routs El Salvador, 6-0, in Chris Mueller’s debut
From the 17th minute of play, Wednesday night’s match between the U.S. men’s national team and El Salvador at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., belonged to Orlando City winger Chris Mueller.
With his feet firmly underneath him, the winger set fire to the Salvadoran defense to net two goals and add an assist during a 6-0 win.
The night marked Mueller’s debut for the national team, a cherished moment he’d been chasing since he was a kid.