Girardi seen as favorite to become new Philadelphia Phillies manager
PHILADELPHIA — Joe Girardi left Citizens Bank Park Monday night as the favorite to be the next Phillies manager after an all-day interview, as the team nears a decision.
Girardi, according to a source, emerged as the “leading candidate” for the job after the Phillies conducted follow-up interviews over the last few days with Girardi, Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker. Girardi has not managed since 2017, when he finished a decade-long run with the Yankees. He managed the Yankees to six postseason trips and the 2009 World Series title.
The Phillies are looking for a manager who can blend both analytical and traditional styles in the dugout. Girardi found success doing that with the Yankees, who have one of baseball’s most forward-thinking front offices. If hired, Girardi would reunite with bench coach Rob Thomson, who was on Girardi’s staff during his entire Yankees tenure and spent the last two seasons as Kapler’s bench coach.
Station apologizes for choosing football over airing tornado warning
DALLAS — NBC Channel 5 news station apologized for not interrupting coverage of the Dallas Cowboys game with a tornado warning Sunday night.
An EF-3 tornado hit Dallas on Sunday evening and caused substantial damage at about 9:15 p.m. NBC 5 was broadcasting the Dallas Cowboys game and did not interrupt programming when a tornado warning was issued for the area.
Some said they received no warning of the tornado because they were watching the game.
Dennis Martinez told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he was watching the game at home when “all of the sudden” the sky fell on them.
“We got a warning on our cellphones but that was it,” Martinez said.
Raiders great Willie Brown, 78, dies; inducted into Hall of Fame in 1984
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Willie Brown, one of the legendary figures in Raiders history and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died, the club announced Tuesday.
The cause of death has not been released. Brown was 78 years old.
Brown was acquired by Raiders owner Al Davis after four seasons with the Denver Broncos in 1967. He played for the Raiders through 1978 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1984.
Odell Beckham fined $14,037 ... for not having long enough pants
BROOK PARK, Ohio — The NFL hit Odell Beckham Jr. in the wallet, and the Browns wide receiver fired back Tuesday, verbally blasting the league over fining him $14,037 for a uniform violation.
The superstar player made the comments after spending part of his day off bowling with 45 students from the Canton City School District at AMF Brookgate Lanes. The event was part of the Browns’ initiative to encourage school attendance.
Beckham said he’ll appeal the fine he received for his pants failing to cover the knee area Oct. 13 in a 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He said he had been fined for the same uniform violation in previous years.
“It’s just whack,” Beckham said. “Getting fined $15,000 for some pants, and a knee pad that’s this big is not going to protect me from getting hit (by New England Patriots linebacker) Dont’a Hightower straight into my knee.