NHL considering
24-team playoffs
The NHL, whose shutdown reaches two months next week, is looking at scrapping the remainder of the regular season and expanding the playoffs from 16 to 24 playoff teams, helping to settle the issue created by not all teams playing the same number of games. Seeds No. 1-4 would have byes in the first round, while seeds 5-12 would have best-of-three play-in series.
The league would have to decide how to determine seeding. Most likely it would either be the percentage of possible points accumulated or use each team’s record after 68 games, the fewest played by any team. The Boston Bruins would be the top seed in the Eastern Conference in either scenario.
The league is expected to use four locations to host the entire postseason, with no fans in the stands.
Patriots continue to
sign 2020 draft picks
The Patriots continued to lock up members of their 2020 draft class on Thursday.
First, it was reported by the Houston Chronicle that linebacker Anfernee Jennings and offensive lineman Dustin Woodard had come to terms.
Later in the day, the Pats also signed kicker Justin Rohrwasser, offensive lineman Justin Herron and linebacker Cassh Maluia, according to the NFL transaction wire. The Patriots also confirmed Rohrwasser, Herron and Maluia in a release.
Who does that leave? Safety Kyle Dugger, tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, and guard Michael Onwenu.
The team had come to terms on a four-year rookie deal with second-round pick Josh Uche on Wednesday.
Last season, Jennings had 83 tackles and eight sacks for the Crimson Tide.
Woodard, meanwhile, was taken in the seventh round. The Memphis offensive lineman, who plays guard and center, adds protection behind starting center David Andrews.
Rohrwasser, a fifth round pick, is expected to take over kicking duties.
— Boston Herald
Brady cracks Spygate joke ahead of golf match
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made a veiled reference to his former team’s Spygate scandal in advance of his charity golf matchup with Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on May 24.
In a promotional interview with TNT’s Ernie Johnson, Brady joked that his prep work has included lots of work in the film room. “I’ve been studying a lot of film and filming a lot of Peyton’s rounds the last couple weeks, so I feel like I’ve at least got a head start on that,” he said. “Part of it is the preparation, and that gives you a lot of confidence. I feel like, in two weeks, when we actually start, I’m going to be prepared.”
Brady and Mickelson will face off against Manning and Woods, in a match which will raise $10 million for COVID-19 relief. Brady made reference to the Pats’ 2007 Spygate incident, for which New England was fined heavily and stripped of a first-round draft pick.
“I know what I’m going against. Hopefully, after Phil and I win, they don’t go and try to change the rules on us or send the tapes into the NFL,” Brady said. “I don’t know if Peyton can still do that now that he’s retired and change some of the rules to try to make it easier the next time.”
Meanwhile, Manning joked that Brady had “betrayed” Patriots fans and “broken their hearts” by leaving New England for the Buccaneers after 20 years and suggested the match be held in Boston, where “they don’t like Tom very much.”