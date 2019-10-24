World Series doesn’t diminish dispute over consistency of baseballs being used
HOUSTON — All regular season long, Major League Baseball faced questions about the baseballs used because they were flying farther than ever. The evidence was there. More home runs were hit than ever before and studies illustrated details supporting claims that the balls were behaving differently. In June, MLB acknowledged the balls were different because a pill in the middle wasn’t perfectly centered. It became a storyline the league wanted to swat away.
Then, suddenly, the baseballs seemed to have changed, without explanation, once the calendar flipped to October. Balls barreled this postseason seemingly aren’t traveling as far as they would have during the regular season. Sure home runs the previous six months became routine fly balls. Anecdotal evidence is prevalent, but balls hit with the same launch angle and exit velocity are not going as far as the regular season. Observers have assumed the balls were changed.
On Wednesday, before Game 2 of the World Series, Rob Manfred maintained that the sample size is too small and unreliable. He noted cold weather suppresses a ball’s flight and the pitching is better in playoff games. He emphasized the balls are not different than the ones used during the regular season.
“I can tell you one thing for absolute certain, just like every other year, the balls that were used in this postseason were selected from lots that were used during the regular season,” Manfred said. “There was no difference in those baseballs.”
MLBPA director Tony Clark countered Manfred’s viewpoint. He said players have maintained the balls have “changed quite a bit.” He said conversations with the league about the matter are “ongoing and will continue.” He said players want consistency.
Ross in line to take over as Cubs’ leader
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs will reportedly hire David Ross as their next manager.
Multiple outlets confirmed the news Wednesday morning.
While Ross, 42, has no managerial experience, Cubs President Theo Epstein would be banking on the leadership Ross showed during a 15-year playing career, which culminated with the Cubs’ 2016 World Series title, and the evaluation skills Ross honed the last three seasons as a special assistant in baseball operations.
Epstein chose not to extend Joe Maddon’s contract after the Cubs missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014, blowing a 3½-game lead in the NL Central with 47 games left. They went 19-27 in one-run games and 20-36 in road night games, and Epstein said their 73.8 percent contact rate was the worst in baseball.
One day after parting with Maddon, Epstein said the next Cubs manager “will be a success if he can get the most out of each player.”
“It’s an obvious goal,” Epstein said, “but we want to make sure the players we have, we’re developing them and creating an environment where they can continue to grow and thrive. If we have players who can be successful major-league players, we have to find a way to make it here.”
Butler misses debut with Miami Heat
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat debut was put on hold Wednesday, with Coach Erik Spoelstra announcing less than two hours before the 7:30 p.m. opening-night tipoff at AmericanAirlines Arena against the Memphis Grizzlies that the prized offseason acquisition would not be available.
“Jimmy is not going to be here tonight,” Spoelstra said. “It’s for a personal reasons. Everything is fine. Everything is good.”
