NFL strips Raiders of draft pick, levies huge fines over repeat coronavirus violations
The Raiders are the first NFL team to lose a draft pick over coronavirus protocol violations, as they’ll lose a sixth-round selection for repeated missteps related to the virus.
The league will strip the Raiders of the pick in 2021, according to Yahoo’s Charles Robinson, in addition to significant fines against the team and head coach Jon Gruden. ESPN and NFL Network have confirmed the Yahoo report.
The Raiders organization will be hit with a fine of $500,000 while Gruden faces a $150,000 bill himself.
NBA players agree to start new season on Dec. 22
The NBPA, approved the NBA’s plan to begin a 72-game season on Dec. 22, saving more than $500 million in revenue for a league that’s had its finances upended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement came after a vote of player representatives.
The plan returns the league closer to its typical schedule. The league and the NBPA need to still agree on COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming season, which will almost entirely be played in home markets (the same quarantine rules that pushed the Toronto Blue Jays to Buffalo, N.Y., will likely force the Raptors to relocate).
The NBA and the NBPA still need to agree on some financial considerations, including the percentages of salaries that will end up in an escrow account.
The league also still needs to announce the offseason calendar with dates for options to be picked up, for trades to be consummated and for free agency to begin.
Robinson reports that the deciding factor in the NFL’s discipline is related to Trent Brown’s October stint on the COVID reserve list.
The Raiders offensive line was reportedly seen on video spending time together unmasked around the time of Brown’s positive test, and an NFL investigation reportedly found Brown removed his league-mandated tracking device.
Brown was again placed on the league’s coronavirus reserve list Thursday, despite coming off the list and nearly playing against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Mookie Betts wins Silver Slugger award
Mookie Betts, arguably one of the best players in baseball, was given the Silver Slugger award Thursday as the top hitter at his position in the National League.
Betts was recognized for his offensive production days after he was named a Gold Glove award winner for his work in right field for the fifth time in his career. He is the sixth player in Los AngelesDodgers history to win the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards in the same season.
It is Betts’ third straight Silver Slugger award, fourth overall, and first in the NL after batting .292 with a .927 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 55 games.
He then starred in the postseason — on the bases, on defense, and with the bat — to help the Dodgers win the World Series.