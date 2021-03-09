Les Miles out as Kansas football coach
Les Miles and University of Kansas officials “mutually agreed to part ways” Monday night in the wake of allegations of the football coach’s inappropriate behavior toward female students during his tenure at LSU.
The allegations were contained in a report on a 2013 internal investigation of multiple alleged instances of sexual misconduct within the LSU football program, including that Miles contacted some female students via Facebook and text, met them off campus and kissed at least one of them. The report, conducted by an outside law firm and released on behalf of LSU, found no evidence that Miles had sexual relationships with the women. He denied kissing the student.
Mike DeBord, hired last month as the Jayhawks’ offensive coordinator, was named the interim head coach.
The Nets are now title favorites, oddsmakers say
The Brooklyn Nets keep picking up victories and all-star players.
The Lakers have been piling up losses and injuries.
So it was only a matter of time before the Nets supplanted the Lakers as the favorite to win this year’s NBA title, as they did Monday morning, according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag.
Fresh off the signing of former Clipper Blake Griffin, the Nets have been given 13-5 odds to win the first NBA championship in franchise history (they won two ABA titles before the leagues merged in 1976). The Lakers are listed at 14-5.
Griffin, a six-time all-star, is joining a Nets roster that already includes superstars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, a former league MVP who was acquired from the Houston Rockets on Jan. 13. Brooklyn has won 10 of their last 11 games.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have been spiraling downward, losing seven of their last 11 games with star power forward Anthony Davis out because of a leg injury.