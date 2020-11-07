Giants receiver Golden Tate could be benched Sunday vs. Washington
NEW YORK — Golden Tate wore a red scout team pinnie at Friday’s practice and didn’t run early routes with the full offense for a second straight day.
It’s possible Tate will be scratched entirely from Sunday’s game at Washington. Coach Joe Judge wouldn’t make any pre-practice announcements on Tate’s game status.
“We still have an entire day of practice to go through, so I’ll evaluate everything and make decisions on the back end of what we’re going to do through the weekend,” Judge said of Tate. “I’m gonna discuss a lot of possibilities today after practice.”
Bucs reciever Chris Godwin cleared, expected to play Sunday vs. Saints
TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs receiver Chris Godwin, sidelined last week following surgery to his fractured left index finger, has been cleared to play Sunday night against the Saints, coach Bruce Arians said.
The extent of his action likely will depend on how much pain he can tolerate.
“He caught the ball fine (at Friday’s practice), but we’ll see how sore it is,” Arians said in his regular post-practice virtual meeting with reporters. “But I would anticipate him probably playing, just knowing how tough he is and what it all means to him.”