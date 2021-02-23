Mariners announce CEO Kevin Mather resigns
PEORIA, Ariz. — Less than 24 hours after a video of an early February speech/Q&A went viral, featuring an array of controversial and incendiary comments about players in the organization he represents, and less than 12 hours after offering an apology, Kevin Mather resigned his position as the team’s chief executive officer and president.
The Mariners announced Mather’s resignation in a statement from team chairman and managing partner John Stanton released to the media at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Mather’s comments included the mention service time concerns and delaying the call-up of Jarred Kelenic, incorrectly saying that Julio Rodriguez’s English was not tremendous, complaining about paying $75,000 for an interpreter for Hisashi Iwakuma, labeling Kyle Seager overpaid, embellishing a story about Marco Gonzales, discussing their willingness to gamble and wait on free agent market to save a little extra money and more.
Steelers’ Tomlin tests positive for COVID-19
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and other members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 last week, sources told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The Post-Gazette reported last week Steelers coaches and other members of the organization were sent home last Wednesday after some positive cases among members of the organization surfaced.
Newton: ‘Hell yes’ I would return to the Patriots
The Patriots haven’t ruled out re-signing Cam Newton for the 2021 season. And Newton hasn’t ruled out a reunion, either.
“Yes. Hell yes,” Newton said Monday on the I Am Athlete podcast. “I am getting tired of changing. I am at a point in my career where I know way more than I did last year.”
Last season, Newton passed for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Newton also rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.