ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Sunday.
Nick Pivetta, meanwhile, remains a candidate to start Game 4 on Monday despite tossing 4.2 innings in Game 1. He would be pitching on three days rest.
Game 3 and Game 4 (if necessary) will be at Fenway Park. Game 5 (if necessary) if back in St. Petersburg.
Eovaldi earned the victory in the AL Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. He allowed just one run, four hits and no walks while striking out eight in 5.1 innings.
Eovaldi has a 1.63 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in 27.2 innings in his postseason career.