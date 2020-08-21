Here come the Red Sox.
After losing nine in a row amid a streak that felt like each night was repeating itself with ugly play and pitching catastrophes, the Sox have bounced back with two straight convincing victories against the Phillies and, now, a 7-1 drubbing of the Baltimore Orioles Thursday at Camden Yards.
The Sox improved to 8-18 with 34 games to play, which is bad and there’s no way to sugarcoat it. But when 16 teams make the playoffs and we still don’t know if every team will finish its 60-game schedule due to the coronavirus — and there could be some wacky stuff happening when teams start playing seven-inning doubleheaders with regularity — the expectation is that if you win 28 games, you’re in. Can the Red Sox win 20 of 34? Not likely, but possible.
Three things happened on Thursday to be excited about.
The first is that Nathan Eovaldi, who’s put together a sneaky-bad season to date (he entered the game with the most hits allowed in the American League), put together the best start of the season.
He allowed just five hits and one of them was a bunt single that Rafael Devers couldn’t handle down the third-base line. He struck out six. He allowed just one run. And he was in command the whole time, which is rare for him.
The only run allowed was a homer from Pat Valaika in Eovaldi’s seventh and final inning. He left a cutter up and it was crushed. That was that.
He threw 97 pitches, 64 for strikes, and for the first time in 26 games this season, the Red Sox saw their starting pitcher complete the seventh inning.
A little starting pitching goes a long way — and the bullpen is showing progress, too. That’s the second reason to be excited. Or at least moderately enthused.
Ryan Brasier, who has been mostly terrible this year, made it look easy. His slider was sharp and his fastball touched 96 mph with late movement, and he looked confident as he blew it by Renato Nunez for his second strikeout to end the eighth inning.
And third, Mitch Moreland isn’t going away.
Moreland had two more hits in this one, including a long three-run homer, the Sox’ first three-run shot of the year, in the ninth inning.
He’s now hitting a remarkable .360, second in the league if he had enough at-bats to qualify, with seven homers on the season.
His swing is short and compact and it’s looking perfect for this weird season in which pitchers’ command is off, new pitchers are making debuts every night and you never know what to prepare for.
The trade deadline is in 11 days and Moreland has an affordable option for 2021, giving the Sox options with their red-hot first baseman.
The Red Sox face off again against the Orioles tonight at 7:35.