1. Brotherly love
After last weekend’s Kurt Busch vs. Kyle Busch battle for the victory, you have to wonder if Kentucky was a preview of the second half of the Cup Series season. Kurt has just 19 starts under his belt at Ganassi Racing and is stringing together top-10 finishes, while Kyle is a front-pack fixture with the No. 18 Toyota. Like or not, they are talented drivers and now that Kurt has won, his team has a new confidence.
2. One race
Don’t forget, New Hampshire only gets one NASCAR Cup Series race a season after its parent company moved the fall race to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. So Sunday, it’s a one-and-done stop, like Kentucky Speedway last weekend. Speedway Motorsports Inc. made the change in 2018 because of falling attendance at the 1.058-mile oval. Kevin Harvick won the lone race at N.H. last season.
3. Pacing Bruin
Because of its location — in the heart of New England — New Hampshire Motor Speedway is one of the few tracks to celebrate and honor hockey heroes on a regular basis. Chris Wagner, who is a forward for the Boston Bruins, will trade the ice for asphalt and drive the pace car Sunday. “Wagner really showcased that hard-nosed, blue-collar New England vibe this past season,” said track GM David McGrath.