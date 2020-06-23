NASCAR completed its overtime Talladega Cup race in typical, thrilling superspeedway fashion despite a one-day postponement and hourlong delay for weather Monday.
With three laps to go, Kevin Harvick raced to the inside of Jimmie Johnson running in second place, spinning out the No. 48 driver and forcing the eighth caution of the race. Teams were then forced to make a call to either pit or stay out as many dwindled on fuel.
Winner Ryan Blaney stayed out — racing to the inside of Harvick, who led the field with two laps to go on the restart — and edged ahead of the field running three cars wide at the finish.
Blaney then emerged to a screaming crowd of about 5,000 fans, the loudest the grandstands have been since NASCAR postponed its season in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been a cool year so far and really excited to get our first win of the year at a cool place,” Blaney said on FOX after the race.
“We were just riding around until maybe 12 (laps) to go,” Blaney said. “I was waiting for Kevin (Harvick) to kinda go, but he had to save more (fuel) than I did, so we just kind of had to get going. You’re just biding your time and hoping you save enough.”
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished in second place and Aric Almirola finished third.