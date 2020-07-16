BRISTOL, Tenn. — The NASCAR All-Star Race was sort of like an insane fever dream. There were fans in brightly colored T-shirts, cargo shorts and face masks sprinkled around the stadium, loosely attempting to social distance. There were colored LED lights peeking out from underneath the rear of the cars, and there was — in more normal fashion — a Chase Elliott victory.
“There’s no feeling like it,” Elliott said on FS1 after his first All-Star Race win at Bristol Motor Speedway. “This speaks for itself. Bristol is an electric atmosphere unlike any other.”
Elliott won three of the race’s four stages. He used track position to his advantage in the final, 15-lap shootout to maintain a slight lead over Kyle Busch, who edged into the conversation two laps into the last stage, and held his spot for a second place finish. Kevin Harvick finished in third.