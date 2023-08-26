The Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates his fifth-inning solo home run as he rounds the bases in front of Los Angeles Angels second baseman Eduardo Escobar at Dodger Stadium on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts celebrates a home run. Betts and Dodgers are playing at Fenway Park for the first time since Betts was traded to L.A. in 2020.

 Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

BOSTON — Nearly four years later, the details of the broken-down negotiations that led the Red Sox to trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers remain somewhat unclear. Different stories have emerged regarding what actually happened behind the scenes and Betts, who returned to Fenway Park on Friday as a member of the Dodgers for the first time since the deal, has changed his story.

