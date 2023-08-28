BOSTON — Alex Cora had a colorful way to describe his bullpen situation on Sunday morning.
“You like rainbows? It’s a rainbow today on the card. We got green, got yellow, orange, red,” the Red Sox manager continued, alluding to the levels of availability and unavailability on the lineup card. “We’ll be OK.”
Indeed, the Red Sox were “OK” on Sunday, but not good enough to overcome Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who took the series with a 7-4 victory.
“We tried, but they were really good today,” Cora said.
Sunday was the Red Sox’s 13th of a 16-game stretch without a day off, and they’d gone through five relievers on Saturday. They’d also played without Kenley Jansen since Aug. 23 and lost Brennan Bernardino to the COVID-related injured list on Sunday morning.
In other words, Cora needed his starter to get the job done.
Unfortunately, Tanner Houck scuffled a bit. Making his first career start against the Dodgers and only his second start since suffering a facial fracture in June, he lasted just four innings.
When all was said and done, Houck was lucky to have a relatively clean final line. The 27-year-old right-hander exited charged with one earned run, five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts. He’d thrown 80 pitches, only 50 for strikes, and induced seven swings & misses.
Chris Murphy, recalled earlier in the day to take Bernardino’s spot, took over. He didn’t issue a walk in his four-inning outing, but the Dodgers didn’t need any free passes to put the hurt on him. They pounced on the rookie left-hander for six earned runs on nine hits, including Betts’ first home run of the series and 35th of the season, tying his career high.
Meanwhile, opener Caleb Ferguson (1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB) and rookie Gavin Stone (6 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2K) shut out the home team until the bottom of the sixth. Only then, with a runner on, did Triston Casas put Boston on the board with his 21st home run of the year.
Not since Nomar Garciaparra’s Rookie of the Year season in 1997 has a Red Sox rookie under the age of 24 had a season with as many home runs. Casas has come a long way since the start of the season, when he finished the month of April hitting .133 with a .576 OPS and just 10 hits in 25 games.
In the bottom of the eighth, Justin Turner and Adam Duvall began the frame with back-to-back home runs into the Green Monster seats.
Unfortunately, the three round-trippers weren’t enough to overcome the visitors from Los Angeles. All told, the Boston bats collected seven hits and Turner drew the lineup’s only walk.
The Dodgers could’ve done even more damage. They amassed 14 hits and two walks, but went 4-for-9 RISP with nine men stranded.
As he did so many times in a Red Sox uniform, Betts made the difference for the Dodgers. He finished the day 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs, and a trio of RBI. His 35th home run of the season sailed high and deep to the back row of the Monster seats, and tied the career-high he set last season. With over a month left to play, he’s certain to set a new benchmark for himself before long.
Betts had been the Dodgers’ last hope on Saturday in Boston’s 8-5 win, so it was only fitting that Alex Verdugo was Boston’s on Sunday. With a runner on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Verdugo struck out swinging on the third pitch.
Game over. Beaten by LA.
While several former Red Sox and Dodgers faced off from new sides this weekend — including Ryan Brasier, who sat the Red Sox down 1-2-3 in the eighth — Kenley Jansen didn’t pitch once against the team with whom he spent the first 12 years of his career. After leaving his Aug. 23 outing in Houston with a hamstring ailment, the veteran pitcher rested through Saturday, and didn’t pitch Sunday due to the Dodgers’ comfortable lead in the late innings.
Turner, 38, and Duvall, 34, are the first pair of Red Sox hitters aged 34 or older to each hit at least 16 home runs in a season since J.D. Drew and David Ortiz in 2010.
