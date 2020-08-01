MLB commissioner Rob Manfred warned the MLB Players Association that he could shut down the season in the coming days if the sport didn’t start doing a better job of preventing coronavirus outbreaks, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan. On a Friday call, Manfred told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark that the next few days would prove critical to the future of the league’s season.
“Should another outbreak materialize, Manfred, who has the power to shut the season down, could move in that direction,” Passan wrote. “Multiple players briefed on the call fear that season could be shut down as soon as Monday if positive tests jump or if players continue not to strictly abide by the league’s protocols.”
Since Monday, the league has postponed 15 games due to coronavirus outbreaks throughout the country. The Marlins, who have had at least 18 players test positive, are out of action through at least Monday while the Phillies, Yankees and Orioles all had their schedules changed due to Miami’s outbreak.
On Friday, two members of the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19, causing MLB to postpone St. Louis’ tilt with the Brewers. With three of Friday’s games postponed, MLB has had to put 20 percent of its schedule on hold temporarily.