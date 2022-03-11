It was an ugly and oftentimes disturbing process to observe, but MLB commissioner Rob Manfred may have avoided severe damage to the sport.
Finally, baseball is coming back.
After a 99-day lockout marked the longest work stoppage in MLB since the 1994-95 strike, the owners and players came to an agreement on Thursday afternoon to bring the sport back to business.
According to multiple outlets, including ESPN, the player representatives and executive subcommittee voted 26-12 to accept the owners’ offer, while the owners voted 30-0 to accept.
Manfred held a press conference in New York and finally apologized to the fans while noting he hopes to improve the relationship between owners and players.
“One of the things I’m supposed to do is promote a good relationship with our players,” Manfred told reporters. “I’ve tried to do that. I think that I have not been successful in that.”
A full 162-game season will begin on April 7, and spring training will begin this weekend, though there are expected to be delays, particularly with foreign players who need a visa to enter the country. Friday will mark the first day players are allowed to report to camp, while Sunday will be the mandatory reporting date for those who are not coming from another country. The spring training schedule will begin on March 17.
At 7 p.m. Thursday night, the freeze on transactions was officially lifted and free agency was expected to go into a frenzy, with players like Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, Clayton Kershaw, Kris Bryant and Trevor Story among those still looking for contracts.
Manfred, who represents the owners, locked out the players on Dec. 1 and appeared to waste most of the offseason without meeting face to face with representatives from the MLBPA. When the sides finally met in Florida in February, they spent two weeks negotiating to no avail before Manfred postponed Opening Day and wiped two series off the schedules.
Earlier this week, Manfred said he was erasing two additional series off the schedules, but the league now intends to play all 162 games, utilizing nine-inning doubleheaders to do so.
Until the pandemic, the league had seen increasing revenues for 16 straight years, including a record $11 billion intake in 2019, while franchise values have multiplied several times over in that span. Meanwhile, player salaries have dropped in four consecutive seasons while teams continue to squeeze out the middle class by taking advantage of inexpensive young players.
This CBA was seen as a big opportunity for players to change the way the sport is run. And while they were able to make strides in a few areas, the status quo will still be largely in tact.
The most noticeable differences will be seen in the form of a universal designated hitter, an expanded playoff field of 12 teams and Manfred’s ability to change the rules with just 45 days notice to the players. He’s expected to implement a pitch clock, a ban on shifts and larger bases in 2023, though nothing has been decided.
The league will also institute a draft lottery designed to discourage tanking and draft-pick compensation for teams who promote their best prospects without manipulating their service time, though both measures probably won’t be enough to curb misbehavior altogether. Small market teams can continue to spend little on their teams (there was talk about a salary floor, though it was not included in the final deal). And while a draft lottery could stop bad teams from being worse, it isn’t likely to restrain bad teams from being bad.
Among other issues settled with the new CBA are a pre-arbitration pool of $50 million for the best young players in the game who were previously guaranteed only a minimum salary, a minimum salary increase to $700,000 (increasing to $780,000 over the duration of the deal) and a cap on how many times a team can option a player in a single year (five).
One area in which the league did come around on was the luxury tax threshold, which owners originally did not want to move past $220 million (it was $214 million in 2021). But the owners budged and moved the CBT to $230 million with an increase up to $242 million throughout the five-year deal, according to the Athletic.
While baseball is the only sport without a salary cap, the threshold serves the same purpose, with big spending teams like the Red Sox and Yankees both staying under the threshold in recent years. There’ll be a fourth layer of taxes added to any team that spends wildly, which is seen as a direct attack on new Mets owner Steve Cohen, who is investing heavily into his team and could see the Mets’ payroll approach $270 million this year.
The Red Sox payroll for CBT purposes is currently around $206 million, meaning they’ll still have about $24 million to play with if they intend to stay under the threshold, or much more flexibility if they decide to go over. The team has many holes to fill (corner outfield, second base, relief pitching) and few excuses not to fill them.
They were originally supposed to open the season at home against the Rays on March 31, but keeping the original schedule would place the Red Sox’ first game of the year in the Bronx against the Yankees on April 7. The two teams will face each other 19 times this year, as in previous years, though changes are coming.
Starting in 2023, the schedule will reduce divisional play and ensure that teams will play each of the 29 other teams at least once in every season, according to The Wall Street Journal.