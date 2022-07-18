For the third straight year the Boston Red Sox have taken a high school infielder from California with their first pick in the draft.
In fact, this year they took two.
The Red Sox selected Mikey Romero, a shortstop from Orange Lutheran High School outside Anaheim, with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Then shortly afterwards the club followed that up by selecting Cutter Coffey, a shortstop from Liberty High School in Bakersfield, in the second round at No. 41 overall.
Romero, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound left-handed hitter, was originally an LSU commit but confirmed early Monday that he plans to sign with the Red Sox.
“When I heard my name announced it was exhilarating, one of the best feelings I’ve ever had and I’m really thankful for it,” Romero said.
Describing himself as a hard-nosed, old-school baseball player, Romero came into the draft ranked No. 65 on MLB Pipeline’s prospect rankings.
“With impressive bat-to-ball skills, Romero has the chance to perhaps be a plus hitter in time. He rarely strikes out and can use all fields,” Romero’s MLB Pipeline scouting report reads. “He does need to continue to add strength, but though he struggled a bit against velocity early in the summer, he was one of the best hitters at Perfect Game’s World Wood Bat Association World Championship in Jupiter, Fla., in the fall, showing off bat speed, quick hands and good timing.”
Romero follows Marcelo Mayer, the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, and Nick Yorke, who went No. 17 overall in 2020, as Boston’s recent top picks under Chaim Bloom. The Romero pick bears similarities to the Yorke pick two years ago, as Yorke was also drafted far earlier than expected before breaking out as a top 100 prospect.
Romero said he and Mayer are “best friends” and that the two text all the time, and that he’s also close with fellow Red Sox draftee Coffey as well.
Romero is the latest in an impressive line of talented players to come out of Orange Lutheran High. The school also produced Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees ace and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, and more recently Cole Winn, who was taken No. 15 overall in 2018 by the Texas Rangers.
His sisters Sierra and Sydney are both softball stars as well. Sierra earned All-American honors at Michigan four times while Sydney led Oklahoma to two NCAA Championships and represented Team Mexico at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Coffey, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound righty, initially emerged as a two-way prospect with a fastball touching 94 mph. The Texas commit is expected to focus on hitting as a professional, but scouts believe he’ll have some positional flexibility and may move to third base from shortstop.
“He’s been a bit inconsistent, but the right-handed hitter has shown the ability to make loud contact with some excellent raw power to tap into,” his MLB Pipeline scouting report reads. “He recognizes spin well, especially for a young player, but can get beat up in the zone at times, with some moving parts to his swing making it tougher for him to catch up to velocity up in the zone.”
For their final pick of Day 1, the Red Sox picked outfielder Roman Anthony of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High (Florida).
Holliday, Jones go 1-2
The top of the draft featured a couple of familiar names, as the sons of former MLB stars Matt Holliday and Andruw Jones went first and second overall. Jackson Holliday, a shortstop from Stillwater High (Oklahoma), was the No. 1 overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles, and Druw Jones, an outfielder from Wesleyan High (Georgia), went No. 2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Kumar Rocker, the former Vanderbilt ace who went No. 10 to the New York Mets last year but didn’t sign due to health concerns, was selected No. 3 overall by the Texas Rangers. Rocker was projected by many outlets as a possible Red Sox selection at No. 24 but wound up being taken far earlier than expected.
Justin Crawford, the son of former Red Sox outfielder Carl Crawford, was also a first-round pick. The Bishop Gorman (Nevada) outfielder went No. 17 overall to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Former UConn two-way star Reggie Crawford, who missed the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery but who has demonstrated big-time power at the plate and a 100 mph fastball on the mound, went No. 30 overall to the San Francisco Giants.
