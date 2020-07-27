Late Saturday afternoon, when world 218th-ranked Michael Thompson’s four-shot lead at the 3M Open dizzyingly disappeared, his caddie, Damien Lopez, firmly he told his boss, “Time to step up and play the game.”
When that moment arose in Sunday’s final round, Thompson stepped down into a greenside sand bunker at the short par-four 16th hole. In doing so, he also stepped forth with a clutch 36-yard blast that stopped 2 1/2 feet short of the hole before he made birdie there.
It was the defining shot in his 4-under-par 67 that held off hard-charging Adam Long’s closing 64 by two shots and nine other players by three shots for his second PGA Tour victory and his first since he won the 2013 Honda Classic in Florida.
Thompson held back tears Sunday in an on-course television interview after he punctuated a victory he called career-confirming with a 14-foot birdie putt at TPC Twin Cities’ closing 18th hole when all he needed was a simple two-putt.
“You can only dream of making a putt on the last hole to win a tournament,” he said minutes later. “This has been my dream ever since I was 7 years old, to play on the PGA Tour. This is what we do all that work for. ... This win validates the first win. It solidifies my presence on the PGA Tour and proves to my peers that I’m a threat every week, and that’s what I want to be.”