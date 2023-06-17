NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has reached a deal to sell the franchise to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the team announced Friday. Jordan will retain a minority interest in the franchise.
A six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP, Jordan has been majority owner of the Hornets since February 2010, when he paid $275 million to become the first former NBA player and second African American to own a franchise (after Robert L. Johnson, who sold the Hornets to Jordan). Since then, the Hornets have made the playoffs only two times, losing in the first round in each, and have not made the postseason since 2016.
Forbes estimated that the Hornets were worth $1.7 billion after the 2021-22 season, ranking 27th out of 30 NBA franchises.
Plotkin, a hedge fund manager and investor, has owned a minority stake in the Hornets since September 2019. Schnall, who is also involved in finance, has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015. The Hornets said Friday that Schnall is in the process of selling that minority stake. The NBA will need to approve the sale, and Jordan will still be in charge for Thursday’s NBA draft — the Hornets have the No. 2 pick — and the start of free agency on July 1, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Plotkin and Schnall’s group includes a number of minority investors, including rapper J. Cole and country music singer Eric Church, the Hornets announced.
