Team USA was pummeled by the Meneses Mauler on Sunday night, Washington Nationals slugger Joey Meneses crushed two homers and driving in five runs to lead Mexico to an 11-5 World Baseball Classic victory before a raucous sellout crowd of 47,534 at Chase Field.
Meneses, a 30-year-old journeyman who played 10 years in the minor leagues and 10 winter-ball seasons in Mexico before his breakout 2022 season with the Nationals, sent a 109-mph screamer of a line drive into the left-field seats off San Diego Padres right-hander Nick Martinez for a two-run homer in the first inning.
Meneses reached on an infield single and scored in the third inning for a 3-1 lead. The first baseman then followed Randy Arozarena's RBI double and Alex Verdugo's walk with a towering three-run homer to left field off Kansas City Royals right-hander Brady Singer for a 7-1 lead in the fourth.
Team USA fell to 1-1, making its path to the WBC quarterfinals in Miami a little more treacherous. The U.S. can clinch a spot to Miami with wins over Canada on Monday night and Colombia on Wednesday night.
Mexico tacked on four more runs off Colorado closer Daniel Bard in the eighth on Arozarena's RBI double, Rowdy Tellez's two-run single and Luis Urias' RBI single, pushing the lead to 11-2 and chasing Bard after he threw 33 pitches in the inning.
The U.S. countered with three runs in the bottom of the eighth on Bobby Witt Jr.'s RBI double and Anderson's two-run double.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
