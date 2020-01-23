NEW YORK — Quality control coach Luis Rojas is finalizing a deal with the Mets to become their next manager, the team said Wednesday. Rojas replaces Carlos Beltran, who departed in the wake of the Astros cheating scandal.
Rojas joins Beltran and his predecessor Mickey Callaway as a first-year manager for the Mets.
“(Rojas) has a good finger on the pulse of this particular team,” Brodie Van Wagenen said. “He was part of it last year, he was part of the momentum ride we had in the second half of the year and the success we had. From our evaluation standpoint, that was another separator for him versus some of the other candidates right now, is he knows these guys. He knows how to communicate to them. Every returning player on the roster has a relationship with him. That’s valuable to us at this time.”
Van Wagenen had to scramble to find a replacement for Beltran, who lasted just 77 days as skipper and ultimately never managed a game. Beltran was fingered by MLB last week as a ringleader in the 2017 Astros’ “player-driven” sign-stealing “banging scheme.”
The rest of the coaching staff — led by bench coach Hensley Meulens, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and hitting coach Chili Davis — will remain intact under Rojas. Meulens was reported as a potential candidate for the Red Sox managerial vacancy, but the Mets have not heard from Boston on the matter.
The 38-year-old Rojas has worked with the Mets for the last 14 years, and was a serious candidate when the opening went to Beltran in November. The Mets didn’t want to change the values they outlined in the initial hiring process. They looked to continue the momentum with the work that’s been done in preparation for spring training, and Van Wagenen said Rojas “was in a position to be a leader of that group.”