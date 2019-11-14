The consensus-best-pitcher-on-the-planet label has moved around a few times these past few years, passing from Clayton Kershaw to Max Scherzer, and beginning around the second half of 2019, to Gerrit Cole. But there is at least a case to be made that Jacob deGrom deserves a prominent place in that debate — a case that gained momentum when he earned his second straight National League Cy Young award on Wednesday.
For the second straight year, it wasn’t even close. DeGrom, the New York Mets’ ace right-hander, earned 29 of a possible 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, easily outpacing Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu, who earned the only first-place vote that didn’t go to deGrom and finished second. Washington Nationals aces Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg finished third and fifth, respectively.
In the American League vote, veteran right-hander Justin Verlander topped his Houston Astros teammate Cole to win his second Cy Young Award. Verlander earned 17 first-place votes, with the other 13 going to Cole. Tampa Bay’s Charlie Morton, himself a former Astro who pitched in the same rotation as Verlander and Cole in 2018, finished a distant third.
Verlander, a near-lock to make the Hall of Fame on the first ballot, had a resurgent and charmed 2019 season at age 36, going 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA while mixing in his third career no-hitter and first career 300-strikeout season and passing 3,000 strikeouts for his career. His WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) of 0.803 was the second best in the last 100 years, behind only Pedro Martinez in 2000 (0.737).
The cases for Verlander and Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA, 326 strikeouts) were considered almost impossible to separate, but it is worth noting that both Houston-area writers with a Cy Young vote — who presumably saw both pitchers the most in 2019 — voted for Verlander. All balloting was completed before the start of the postseason, which means neither Cole’s dazzling October performance (4-1, 1.72) nor Verlander’s shaky one (1-4, 4.33) factored into the vote.
It’s impossible to say, but Verlander may have also benefited from a “lifetime achievement award” mentality among voters, which could have served as a reasonable tiebreaker in such a close race. Before this year, Verlander had won just one Cy Young, in 2011 with Detroit (picking up the MVP award that year as well), though many believe he was robbed in 2018, when he narrowly lost to Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell.
“2011 was a magical season, but I hadn’t really had to grind through much at that time,” Verlander said on the MLB Network telecast of the awards announcement. “A lot has changed since then, personally and professionally, but it just makes it that much sweeter. Having come so close a couple other times — it’s just such an incredible feeling.”
DeGrom, meanwhile, joins Kershaw, Scherzer, Verlander and Corey Kluber as the only multiple Cy Young winners among active pitchers, and the 11th in history (and first since Scherzer in 2016-17) to win back-to-back. He led the NL this year with 255 strikeouts, and his ERA of 2.43 was second only to Ryu.
“I said it was a dream to win one,” deGrom said. “But to win back-to-back, honestly, I’m kind of speechless right now.”
Pitching for mediocre Mets teams, deGrom’s win-loss records during his Cy Young seasons — 10-9 in 2018, 11-8 in 2019 — might have disqualified him in previous eras, but in the analytics age the value of pitchers’ wins has been reduced to the point where voters barely notice them.
Still, Scherzer might have taken home his fourth Cy Young on Wednesday, or Ryu his first — had the former not lost a half-dozen or so second-half starts to injury, or had the latter not posted a 7.48 ERA in August after looking like the runaway front-runner (12-2 with a 1.45 ERA) for the season’s first four months.
“It just felt like I was battling the whole second half to get healthy and find a way back on the mound when we were in the playoff hunt,” Scherzer said during the MLB Network telecast.
The best pitcher on the planet? Based on their most recent performances, it might be Cole. Based on career credentials, maybe Verlander, Scherzer or Kershaw. But over the past 24 months, deGrom’s body of work, at the very least, stacks up with anyone’s.
Baseball’s awards week concludes with the MVP awards on Thursday.