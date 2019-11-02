NEW YORK — Carlos Beltran is the Mets’ new manager.
Beltran is the 22nd manager in Mets franchise history and the club’s first Latino skipper. The team made their decision public on Friday.
“Congratulations to Carlos,” Mets owner Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. “We are thrilled, as we know our passionate fans will be, to have him back in the family. Thanks to Brodie and the entire baseball operations staff on this expansive, diverse and collaborative managerial search process.”
Beltran has agreed to a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth year. His uniform number while playing for the Mets was 15, and it’s still available, but the team has not yet announced what jersey number he will actually wear. The 42-year-old is the ninth person to both play for and manage the Mets.
The seven-year Met has no prior experience managing at the major league level, much like his predecessor Mickey Callaway. After an exhaustive interview process that included now Phillies skipper Joe Girardi, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and the Mets front office appear content with taking another risk on a first-year manager.
“Thanks to Jeff and the ownership group for their ongoing support as we worked through a very detailed managerial search process,” Van Wagenen said in a statement. “We are very excited to bring Carlos on board as our next manager and re-introduce him to Mets fans next week.”
Other managerial hopefuls included ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez, Nationals first-base coach Tim Bogar, Twins bench coach Derek Shelton and Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy — all of whom had made it so far as the third round of interviews.
