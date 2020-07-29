Left-hander Matt Hall became the latest Red Sox newcomer to get in trouble early and often in an 8-3 loss to the Mets Tuesday night.
Hall, who impressed during spring training and summer camp, lasted just 2-2/3 innings against New York, allowing three runs on three hits while walking two. For the fourth straight game, the Red Sox were down at least five runs by the fifth inning.
After a six-pitch first inning, Hall labored to throw 35 pitches in the second, as the Mets took a 3-0 lead on RBI hits by Robinson Cano (double) and Amed Rosario (2-run single).
The Red Sox had a golden opportunity to put up runs in the third, but a bizarre sequence of events unfolded on the bases. First, after doubling to lead off the inning, Kevin Plawecki didn’t score on a deep fly ball that deflected off Brandon Nimmo’s glove in right-center. The next batter, Rafael Devers, hit a sharp grounder to second that plated Plawecki but turned into an inning-ending 4-6-5-4 double play when Andrew Benintendi mistakenly thought he needed to go to third or be forced out.
Mets left fielder J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer off Austin Brice in the fifth to make it 5-1 before doubles by Devers and Kevin Pillar brought the Red Sox back within three in the sixth. New York tacked on three runs against Ryan Brasier in the seventh, with RBI doubles from Nimmo and Jeff McNeil extending the lead to 8-2. Kevin Plawecki hit an RBI single against his former team to make it 8-2 in the ninth.
Making his major-league debut, Mets lefty David Peterson was strong, earning the win after allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out three in 5-2/3 innings. Pillar was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in the loss, pushing his season average to .583.
With the loss, the Sox wrap up their season-opening homestand with a four-game losing streak that drops them to 1-4.