The Bruins seemed primed for a frustrating loss on Tuesday at the United Center.
Not only was Chicago Blackhawks’ goalie Marc-Andre Fleury giving a vintage performance (46 saves), Charlie Coyle scored what looked like the go-head goal call late in the third period only to have it called back on a phantom goalie interference call on Craig Smith.
But the B’s kept at it and kept at it until, finally, Matt Grzelcyk lifted the Bruins to victory with their 48th shot on net, beating the brilliant Fleury at 1:40 in overtime for the 2-1 victory. The win improved the B’s record to 10-1-1 in their last dozen games. They are in such a groove that things like a late disallowed goal could not slow them down.
“The coaching staff had a good message, just put it beheind us, keep going,” said Grzelcyk. “We had a really good first two periods. It can be really frustrating, you put up 40 shots and the puck’s not going in. But we’re going really well right now. Just stick with it and good things will happen.”
It was great work by the B’s three-man unit on the winner. David Pastrnak drew two Chicago defenders out high in the Blackhawk zone before sending Taylor Hall (two assists) in on a 2-on-1 with backhand pass. Hall got the pass through Caleb Jones and Grzelcyk calmly settled the puck before beating Fleur with a shortside wrister.
“I just tried to find some open space,” said Grzelcyk. “They’re super creative and I wanted to move away from the blue line to open up a little space there. Hallsy made a great play at the end, sucking the guy over and I had all day.”
Coyle appeared to have given the B’s a 2-1 lead with 4:45 left in the third period when he spun around and buried a wrister past the Fleury. It was waved off by the referee immediately for what was deemed Smith’s contact with the goalie (very, very minimal, though it was) and Bruins’ coach Bruce Cassidy gambled by challenging the call. After the review, the call on the ice was upheld and the Blackhawks went on the power play.
The B’s, however, killed off the penalty and the teams took it to overtime.
The Bruins had broken a scoreless tie 4:43 into the third period. Fleury had been magnificent through a game in which the B’s had dominated. The B’s third power play had just run dry, but the first unit stayed on the ice and kept pressing the matter at the goal mouth. Hall tried to jam the puck through Fleury but that didn’t work. Brad Marchand cut across the crease to get the loose puck but he couldn’t get the put-back. Finally, Patrice Bergeron popped the airborne puck past Fleury for the hard-earned 1-0 lead. On the play, Hall narrowly avoided serious injury when Stillman’s skate blade cut him on the side of the face, but he never left the bench.
The B’s could not hold the lead, however.
The Blackhawks tied it up at 9:36 on a deflection goal. Caleb Jones fired a shot from the right point that Brandon Hagel deflected past Linus Ullmark. There was little Ullmark could do on that one, and he played one of his better games of late, stopping the 19 other shots to snap a two-game losing streak. He wasn’t as busy as his counterpart, but he rose to the challenge Fleury presented.
“It gets me a little bit fired up, because he’s doing a tremendous job stopping pucks and he’s playing with lots of energy. And he’s done that for all these years in the league. He’s a great goaltender,” said Ullmark.
The B’s had an excellent first period with nothing to show for it as Fleury showed early that he was going to be tough to beat. They had a 14-4 shot advantage with some very good chances.
It was more of the same in the scoreless second period. The B’s kept pelting Fleury with rubber and he kept turning it aside. The B’s held a 34-11 shot advantage after 40 minutes.
Two chances stood out for the B’s. On the first, Erik Haula broke in on a 2-on-1 with David Pastrnak and elected to shoot. Fleury made a strong pad save and the rebound just eluded the blade of Pastrnak.
The later one came after the B’s earned a power play when Sam Lafferty cleared out Hall from the front of the net with a crosscheck. On the advantage, Marchand appeared to have a shot on a one-timer off a Pastrnak pass, but Fleury was able get across, make the save and keep Marchand ice cold (eight-game goal-less streak).
Ullmark could have watched the first 35 minutes from a chaise lounge chair and cocktail in hand, but he had to come up with a big stop to keep the game scoreless in the final minute of the second period.
Kirby Dach made a pretty move to tap the puck past Charlie McAvoy just inside the B’s blue line to create a clean-in break for himself, but Ullmark came up with the huge save.
“That could be deflating,” said Cassidy. “Those are the moments when you outshoot a team by a lot and the goalie that gets 15 or 16 shots, you forget about some of those saves. And that was a big one for us.”
And while the B’s still had a lot of work to do, they would eventually make it count.