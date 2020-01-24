TOWNSEND, Mass. — Two days after banning its students from attending school sporting events due to unruly behavior, the North Middlesex Regional administration has reversed course.
The ban, which was instituted Tuesday and was to be reviewed Feb. 1, was lifted Thursday morning at this school of about 800 students that serves Ashby, Pepperell and Townsend.
“Over the past two days, I have met with a number of our esteemed student leaders, student/athletes, and some of our most passionate, prideful fans,” Principal Timothy McMahon wrote in an email to parents. “We have engaged in difficult conversations and navigated some uncharted territory for all parties.
“As a result of the mature, respectful nature and tone of these conversations, the desire of our students to be part of the solution to an ongoing problem, and a mutual desire to see students back in the stands during all North Middlesex athletic contests as soon as possible, I am pleased to announce we will be lifting our restrictions on our students attending athletic contests. The fact that students were the driving force in these conversations was both appropriate and refreshing.”
McMahon and Athletic Director Cameron Fisk, a Keene native, met multiple times with students in December and January to discuss students’ inappropriate language, including vulgarity, and taunting behavior at athletic contests before implementing the ban for all games, home or away.
The only exceptions were students who had a sibling playing in an in-season sport could attend those games to watch their brothers and sisters compete if they were accompanied by and sat with a parent for the entire contest. In addition, junior varsity players could remain in the gym for the varsity game if they were on the road and both teams had traveled together.
The North Middlesex administration and students came up with a revised policy in the past 24 to 48 hours in hopes of solving this months-long issue.
Students are now required to bring their school ID with them to all home contests and upon entering the gym must sign a code of conduct form while Fisk and the building administration will increase staff presence and work closely with game staff to ensure proper behavior at all home games.