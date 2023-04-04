BOSTON — After going 4-for-13 with three RBIs in the first series of his major league career, Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida accomplished a powerful milestone Monday night at Fenway.
Yoshida went opposite field for his first career major league homer — a 390-ft. shot into the Monster seats off righty Johan Oviedo — and tied the game, 3-3, in the first inning against the Pirates on Monday. Yoshida smashed a high, 96.2 mph fastball from Oviedo and hit it 104.6 mph. Yoshida’s homer was one of three Red Sox homers in the inning (Rafael Devers and Triston Casas had the others).
Yoshida is not known primarily as a power hitter but did show pop throughout his time in Japan. In 762 games for the Orix Buffaloes, he hit a total of 135 homers, including 21 in 119 games last season. In 2019, he set a career-high with 29 home runs. He had four seasons with 20 or more jacks.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
