CHICAGO — Garrett Cooper, with a 2-2 count and two outs against National League Cy Young Award contender Yu Darvish in the seventh inning, gave the Miami Marlins the clutch hit they needed Friday as they tried to close out a first-round playoff sweep.
He turned on an 82.9-mph slider that caused the visitor’s dugout to erupt amid the silence of an empty Wrigley Field. The celebration continued as the ball dropped 370 feet from home plate and into the left-field seats.
It started the latest two-out rally for the Marlins this season. This time, though, it led Miami to a wild-card series-clinching 2-0 win over the Cubs and punched their ticket to the National League Division Series. The Marlins opened the best-of-three series with a 5-1 win on Wednesday and will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series starting Tuesday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
“You work your whole life to get to a situation like this,” Cooper said, “to be in a situation where you can advance and control your own destiny by every play, every ball, everything that happens each play.”
The Marlins batted .251 this season with two outs, which was the seventh-highest mark in the Majors and fifth in the National League. Moreover, the Marlins scored 122 of their 263 runs — an MLB-leading 46.4 percent — during the regular season with two outs.
The late-inning hitting continued Friday. Magneuris Sierra followed Cooper’s home run with an RBI single through the right side. He got to the plate after Matt Joyce doubled and the Cubs intentionally walked Miguel Rojas.
It all backed up a stout pitching performance led by rookie pitcher Sixto Sanchez.
Sanchez, the Marlins’ top prospect, twirled five scoreless innings, holding the Cubs to four hits and two walks while striking out six. Sanchez also hit two batters.
Brad Boxberger (1-1/3 innings), Richard Bleier (2/3 innings), Yimi Garcia (1 inning) and Brandon Kintzler (1 inning) threw four shutout innings to secure the win.