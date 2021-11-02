Remember the team that couldn’t get above .500? If that team can play .500 ball over the next two games, it will be a champion. There’s your sunny thought for the day.
OK, here’s another. That team will have its best remaining starting pitchers ready on full rest. Meaning: no more bullpen games.
And one more. The least devastated folks at Truist Park when Sunday’s Game 5 ended — which, after four hours, was technically on Monday, technically in November — were the Braves themselves. They’d lost a game. It happens. For them, it wasn’t an elimination game. It would have been great to end this at home and let the parade planners go to work. (Being based in Cobb County, would their procession begin at the Big Chicken?)
The pragmatic side of the Braves — pro athletes are nothing if not pragmatic — knew that winning consecutive games with unproven-to-say-the-least starting pitchers was too much to ask. Charlie Morton suffered a broken fibula in Game 1. Huscar Ynoa was shelved with a sore shoulder during the National League Championship Series, which seems months ago. Drew Smyly cannot be trusted. Someday our great-grandchildren will ask, “Why did Dylan Lee and Tucker Davidson start Games 4 and 5 of the World Series?” There’s why.
Said Braves manager Brian Snitker: “When we won [Game 4], it made it easier, I guess, coming into this one, but we knew it was going to be tough. That’s just a lot of innings to cover.”
The Braves were hoping Davidson could give them 70 pitches. He made it to 53.
Of the 11 batters he faced, three walked; two got hits. His night was compromised when Dansby Swanson fumbled Jose Altuve’s grounder in the third, but the game changed when Alec Bregman — who was 1-for-14 in the Series, prompting Dusty Baker to drop him from third to seventh in the order — doubled home the Astros’ first run.
Not closing out the Series at home didn’t trouble Snitker much. “I’ll take it anywhere,” he said.
There’s still one win, but only one win, to go. They can do this. They will do this.
Mark Bradley is a columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.