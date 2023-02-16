It took Marcus Smart all of three minutes to put his fingerprints on Wednesday’s win over the Pistons, his first game since suffering an ankle sprain almost four weeks ago.
Here’s how you could tell: two assists, two steals and a certain pep in the Celtics’ step as they started to cruise to a 127-109 blowout before the All-Star break.
Smart proved infectious, as he finished with nine points, seven boards, six assists and a half-dozen steals. Three other Celtics, including Jayson Tatum, dished out at least six assists. Smart found Tatum on his third helper, a sublime pocket pass he threaded between two defenders after Tatum had slipped a screen on a middle pick-and-roll and took off for the hoop.
Tatum caught the ball, flushed it, and Smart turned back up court flashing a familiar grin with 8:40 still left in the first quarter.
Offensively, Smart restored a certain connective tissue that had weakened in his absence. While Derrick White provided a scoring boost in his place (averaging more than 20 points per game), the Celtics ranked 18th in assist-to-turnover ratio over the three-plus weeks Smart was missing. That marked a steep drop-off from their No. 1 ranking from the start of the season through Jan. 21, when Smart twisted his ankle against Toronto.
“While he was out, Derrick (White) and Malcolm (Brogdon) made a recommitment to the first eight seconds of the shot clock, and tonight Smart joined in on that,” Joe Mazzulla said. “And he does a great job finding that cross-match early and finding that advantage early, but it starts with his joy and energy there.”
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.