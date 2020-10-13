SAN DIEGO — Manuel Margot has good reason to feel comfortable at Petco Park, having played the previous three-plus seasons for the Padres before a February trade to Tampa Bay.
And he certainly looked it Monday afternoon, leading the way as the Rays beat the Astros 4-2 to take a two-games-to-none lead in the American League Championship Series.
Margot hit a three-run homer in the first inning to capitalize on an error by Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, then the next inning made a spectacular catch, going headfirst over the side wall along the right field line.
With a strong five-inning start by Charlie Morton, their usual trusty relief work and some dazzling defense around the field, the Rays moved into commanding position in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 is Tuesday at 8:40 p.m.
The Rays had made two quick outs in the first against Houston starter Lance McCullers, the Tampa native, when Randy Arozarena got them started with a single.
Ji-Man Choi hit what seemed to be a routine grounder to Altuve, the All-Star second baseman who was shifted into short right field. But Altuve carelessly, and somewhat casually, bounced his throw and first baseman Yuli Gurriel couldn’t make the pickup.
Margot made them pay two pitches later with a homer to center.
In the top of the second, the Astros had a run in and a man on second when Margot raced to his left chasing a flyball by George Springer, jumped to catch it and tumbled over the wall. He was quickly checked by Rays manager Kevin Cash and head athletic trainer Joe Benge and walked to the dugout with a bit of a limp but stayed in the game.
Mike Zunino added a homer in the seventh to give the Rays a little more cushion.
Morton, the 36-year-old who mused openly Sunday about his questionable future past this season, delivered a stellar outing. He scattered five hits, walked only one, struck out five and got out of what hints of trouble he got into, with runners on base in each of his first four innings. The 96 pitches he threw were a season high.
He was followed by relievers Pete Fairbanks (two innings), Aaron Loup (two-thirds) Ryan Thompson (one-third) and Nick Anderson (one inning), who allowed a run but got out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth.
They all got plenty of help from the dazzling defense as shortstop Willy Adames, third baseman Joey Wendle and Choi at first all made multiple highlight plays.
And the Rays were well served to take advantage when they did, as McCullers was otherwise dominant, working seven innings, allowing just the four hits and striking out 11 with no walks.