The Patriots quarterback looked energized under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien during OTAs and minicamp. That was seen throughout the five practices open to the media over the last four weeks.
Jones was clearly having fun throughout the team’s spring practices and was very talkative. On Tuesday, he started off a sprint drill and when he finished, near the media, said, “I’ve got five rushing touchdowns in me this season. At least.”
It was a funny moment that showed Jones enjoying himself. That also translated to his play on the field.
There never appeared to be a true quarterback competition this spring. Jones took the majority of the quarterback reps in every drill. He was constantly ahead of backup Bailey Zappe. Jones also earned more reps and clearly looked like the best quarterback on the field this spring.
Jones completed 87 percent (81-of-93) of his passes in team drills this spring. He also threw two interceptions. Those numbers combine what he did in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. The 7-on-7 drills are catered toward the offense, so they’re a little misleading. Jones was 33-of-36 (92 percent) with an interception in 7-on-7s.
The third-year quarterback was impressive in full-team drills against a tough defense. He finished this spring going 48-of-57 (84 percent) with one interception.
That was different from last offseason with Matt Patricia running the show. In the practices we saw in 2022, Jones went 24-of-28 (86 percent) in full-team drills. He was 59-of-68 (87 percent) in combined team drills. We saw him get a lot more work this spring.
Still, Jones out-dueled Zappe. The second-year quarterback completed 75 percent (49-of-65) of his passes in full-team drills and 65 percent (17-of-26) in 7-on-7s. He threw two interceptions in 11-on-11s.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.