Preseason has officially come and gone for the new look Patriots offense. It wasn’t particularly pretty.
Between the Panthers game and last night in Las Vegas, Mac Jones and the starters got seven drives. All told, they scored 10 points, despite playing against backups in both games. There was a touchdown, field goal, interception, and four three-and-outs; it’s been a janky onboarding process.
Still, Jones wasn’t hitting the panic button after Friday night’s 23-6 loss to the Raiders.
“I hate saying it’s the preseason, but there’s a lot you can learn from preseason games. It’s not like we’re in the middle of the season here. You want to peak when you want to peak,” Jones said. “Right now we’re where we are. We’re just going to keep growing and climb the mountain.”
On Friday night, Jones went 9-of-13 for 71 yards with an interception. He posted a 50.5 passer rating befitting the offense’s performance, and bailed out of the pocket far more often than normal. He was sacked twice, but took ownership of the uncharacteristic skittishness.
“I’ve got to do a better job of stepping up and delivering the throws,” Jones said. “I’ve got to do a better job of just stepping up in the pocket and getting the ball out instead of running around and putting my line in a bad position. That’s something I pride myself [on].”
With the preseason behind them, the Patriots now have more than two weeks to clean things up before the season opener against Miami. As he has all summer, Jones expressed confidence that the offense will be in sync sooner rather than later.
“We’re trying to get it all together and it’s going to happen,” Jones said. “We want to go out there and execute better. That’s all it comes down to. Individually, I think we can all play better and then once that happens collectively it’ll look a lot better.”
