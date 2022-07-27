Look out Virginia. The Lynn 15’s are on their way to visit you.
It didn’t come easily Tuesday afternoon at Keene State’s Owl Stadium, but the Lynn 15s completed a virtuoso performance in the New England regionals by outlasting a gritty Three Corners, Vt., squad, 7-5, to claim the program’s second World Series berth in six seasons.
“That was a really good team that we had to beat,” Lynn Manager Leon Elwell said. “They were so well coached and were playing their sixth game in five days. For them to push us the way they did says a lot about their character.”
Fortunately for Elwell, the group in his dugout had plenty of character to go around and they needed all of it and more in the championship game as Lynn trailed for the first time in the tournament but were able to rally and then answer each time the Vermont champs chipped into their lead.
“That was our biggest fear,” Elwell said about getting behind early. “Because we haven’t been behind very much through our tournaments. But the way we came back showed the resiliency of my guys.”
Any thoughts that Lynn might have an easy time against a Vermont team that had to go nine innings to upend tournament host Keene in the semifinals earlier in the day quickly were erased.
Kason Blood, who was a pest to Lynn pitching all game long, got the first of his three hits to open the first. Rowan Leckering followed with a long double and Three Corners had a 1-0 lead only two batters in against Lynn’s Chris Marks.
A wild pitch moved Leckering to third before Boone Fahey’s ground out increased the lead to two before Lynn had even gotten an at bat.
Three Corners starter Landon Kingsbury got the first two Lynn hitters in the bottom of the first but walked Kyle Cummings to keep the inning going. In an almost carbon copy of Lynn’s semifinal win earlier in the day, that two out walk proved costly.
Jared Paone followed with another free pass before Marks erased the deficit with a double to left-center that scored both runners.
“If there was an MVP in this tournament, either Marks or Paone would have deserved it,” Elwell said.
The Lynn bats went back to work in the bottom of the second as the bottom of the order set the table.
Alex Lara drew a lead off walk. Gilly Galva (3-for-3, 3 runs) then laid down a perfect bunt for a hit. Jayden Driscoll moved the runners up 90 feet on a sacrifice before a Seth Sullivan walk loaded the bases for Matt Lewis, who delivered a single to center that scored Lara and Galva for a 4-2 lead.
Vermont eventually tied the game up at four, but Lynn responded to win 7-5.
“We are a very deep team from one-to-nine in the order,” Elwell said. “And our bench is deep and we were able to show that.”
Vermont came right back in the top of the third as Blood led off with a double. He took third on a Leckering ground out and scored on shortstop Wyatt Mason’s single. A walk and a passed ball put runners on second and third with two outs but Marks got Kris Fennimore swinging to diffuse the chance.
It stayed 4-3 into the fourth as Lewis took over on the bump for Lynn but an opening walk to Jacob Putnam was costly. Another walk followed before Blood did more damage with a one out single that scored Putnam to tie the game at 4-4.
Once again Lynn had an answer and once again, it was the bottom part of the lineup that did the work.
Lara drew a one out walk before Galva slapped a double to left, putting two in scoring position. Driscoll then worked a walk to load the bases for Sullivan, who dropped in a single to score Lara and make it 5-4 against reliever Will Knowles.
Knowles struck out Lewis swinging and was one pitch away from getting away from further damage but he hit Cummings with a 2-2 curveball to bring Galva home for a 6-4 lead.
The pendulum swung back Three Corners way in the sixth as it did two out damage. After a leadoff single and a double play, Knowles singled. Blood then walked and Leckering was hit before a wild pitch with Mason up scored Knowles to make it 6-5.
Galva and his teammates, however, got a big insurance run on the board in the bottom of the inning. The Lynn right fielder started things with an infield single and was bunted to second by Driscoll. Sullivan then grounded to third but the throw across the diamond was errant, scoring Galva to make it 7-5.
After that, it was up to Paone to get the final three outs and send his team to Virginia. Fahey went down swinging and Brady Kingsbury grounded out to second. Paone then got ahead 1-2 to Fennimore but plunked him to put the tying run on and increase nerves for the Lynn fans.
Those nerves proved to be unnecessary as Putnam hit a lazy fly to left that settled in Lara’s glove, sparking a mosh pit in the middle of the diamond.
“I am so proud of these guys,” Elwell said. “They have done such a great job representing our league.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.