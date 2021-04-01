Here it was, just the second game this season in which fans were allowed inside TD Garden, but by midway through the second quarter the Boston Celtics’ supposed faithful seemed to have flip-flopped their rooting interest.
Home team: “Booo!”
Luka Doncic: “Oooh!”
To be fair, Bostonians know quality basketball when they see it, and until Wednesday night’s fourth quarter only one team and one particular player fit that description.
Mavericks 113, Celtics 108 wound up being far closer than necessary as Boston rallied from 23 down in the third quarter and from 90-73 entering the fourth amid the rubble of six Dallas final-period turnovers, turning jeers to cheers in the process.
Doncic poured in 36 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including an even more remarkably efficient 7-of-11 from 3-point distance. He committed half of Dallas’ 16 turnovers, including three in the final period, but Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle emphasized that his overall game was “spectacular.”
“The bottom line is it’s a very good win,” added Carlisle, whose team improved to 25-21. “Any time you beat Boston twice in one year that’s a pretty good thing, means you’ve played some good basketball.
But this one got somewhat unsightly in the final minutes, with the Celtics drawing as close as 109-107 with 11 seconds left. Jalen Brunson, though, scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, including four free-throws in those last 11 seconds.
The Mavericks also got 19 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals from Kristaps Porzingis, although he played just 2:15 of the fourth quarter when Boston went to a much smaller, scrambling, 3-point shooting lineup.
Carlisle said that Porzingis understood why he played so little down the stretch. Carlisle said that had Porzingis been on the floor, he would have had to guard 6-3 Flower Mound Marcus product Marcus Smart.
Carlisle said that when he briefly re-inserted Porzingis with 4:21 left, Porzingis asked, “Are you sure?” Twenty-seven seconds later, Porzingis blocked a Tatum dunk attempt with Dallas holding on to an eight-point lead.
“It’s another superbly skilled player; obviously 7-foot-3, the way that he shoots the ball,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of adding a healthy Porzingis to the challenge of defending Dallas. “I just think with the range he shoots it, it just feeds right into Doncic’s strengths.
“And then obviously Doncic is the orchestrator. He’s the one that gets people where they need to go. He’s the one that organizes everything. He’s the one that you have to prepare your whole plan around. When you have guys like Porzingis that can shoot it the way he can with that kind of size, with that kind of length, it just makes it really difficult.”
In Wednesday’s matchup of two of the NBA’s best 25-and-under duos, Dallas’ Doncic and Porzingis combined for 55 points and 14 rebounds, compared to 49 points and 13 rebounds by Boston Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Though both teams entered the game in seventh place in their respective conferences, these franchises at the moment appear to be headed in opposite directions, with Mavericks having won 13 of the last 16 games in which Doncic and Porzingis have played.