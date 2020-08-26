Lucas Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox history and the first since 2012 in a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Giolito struck out 13, matching a career high, and walked one. Pirates shortstop Erik Gonzalez walked leading off the fourth, the only batter to reach against Giolito.
Shortstop Tim Anderson made a nice play in the seventh. He was initially behind second base and ranged to his right to field a grounder by Bryan Reynolds. Anderson made an off-balance throw to first, and Jose Abreu scooped the ball for the second out of the inning.
Giolito struck out Josh Bell for the final out.
Giolito struck out Gregory Polanco to start the eighth. JT Riddle popped out to Abreu and Cole Tucker struck out.
The ninth began with a strikeout of Jarrod Dyson. Pinch hitter Jose Osuna flied out to right, and Gonzalez lined out to right.
The last time a Sox pitcher did not allow a hit was Philip Humber’s perfect game against the Mariners on April 21, 2012, in Seattle.
The Sox scored three runs in the second inning, which also featured a brief power outage at the park. Adam Engel collected an RBI while grounding out to first. Anderson drove in a run with a single. Eloy Jimenez also had an RBI single.
James McCann made it 4-0 in the second with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Yoan Moncada.