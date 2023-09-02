BOSTON — This was supposed to be the big, breakout season for both Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock.
Both players began the season at age 26. Both were coming off surgeries — Houck to repair a disc issue in his lower back, and Whitlock to correct an issue with his hip.
Together, they were going to comprise 40 percent of the starting rotation, surrounded (in time) by veterans Chris Sale and James Paxton at one end and second-year phenom Brayan Bello at the other.
Sale and Paxton were gambles, given their age and recent injury history. And as impressive as Bello was late last season, there was plenty of unknown when it came to projecting what he might deliver.
So Houck and Whitlock, while not exactly sure things — together, they had combined for all of 21 career victories before 2023 — it was thought that, healthy and just entering their prime, they could take big steps forward and establish themselves as solid parts of the Red Sox’s rotation into the future.
It didn’t happen. Whitlock was somewhat delayed at the start of the season as the organization was careful not to push him too hard in the wake of his surgery. And not long after he joined the rotation, he returned to the IL due to elbow ulnar neuritis. Two and a half months later, he was back on the IL again with elbow inflammation.
When he returned from his second IL stint, and with the season in danger of ebbing away, the Sox assigned him to the bullpen, where he’s pitched without much distinction the last few weeks.
Houck was underperforming through his first 13 starts when he was struck by a line drive in the face on June 16 and was sidelined for more than two months. He’s given the Red Sox just nine innings in his first two outings since being activated, with the Sox mindful of the workload after a long layoff and a relatively brief rehab stint at Worcester.
Together, the Sox have gotten just 139 combined innings from the duo and an ERA of 5.18. That helped contribute to a rotation which, heading into Labor Day weekend, was ranked 22nd in baseball with an ERA of 4.69.
It’s hard to look at what’s happened and not regard both as having experienced lost seasons.
“I don’t see it that way, but no question, injuries have been a big factor for both in 2023,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.
Is Whitlock better suited out of the bullpen rather than as part of the rotation? Can Houck be efficient enough with his pitch mix to regularly pitch deep into games? Those are just two questions to which the Sox lack definitive answers.
One narrative that’s emerged around Whitock is that his frequent injuries are evidence that he can’t hold up to the demands of starting full-time and is better utilized in relief. Certainly, the career numbers — relief ERA: 2.63; starter ERA: 4.76 — suggests that.
“Obviously, injuries have hindered Whit,” agreed Bloom. “But when you look at what he did as a starter, it’s really encouraging despite the ERA. He gave us innings. He missed bats. He threw a ton of strikes. If you do that, you tend to pitch a long time in the big leagues and have a lot of success.”
A closer look at Whitlock shines some light on his issues. As a pitcher who relies on having hitters hit the ball on the ground, he was victimized by the Red Sox’s leaky infield defense. And when he was getting ground balls, he was, paradoxically, allowing too many home runs (1.74 per nine innings).
Houck has yet to prove he, too, is durable, although the facial fracture earlier this season was the result of a freak occurrence. He’s currently at a career-high 76.2 innings, and assuming he does not have any physical setbacks, can be expected to make another five or so starts. But there’s no guarantee he’ll get to 100 innings this season, making him, still, a largely unknown quantity.
“Tanner’s repertoire and his understanding of himself as a pitcher have really come a long way,” said Bloom. “He was starting to establish himself as a big league starter when he got hit and had to miss time.”
Houck possesses a live arm and a varied pitch mix, but in a results-oriented business, pitchers are judged on outcome, not pure stuff.
From the standpoint of the team’s payroll, neither represents a burdensome cost. Houck won’t be eligible for salary arbitration until after the 2024 season while Whitlock, who was signed to a team-friendly extension in the first days of his second season with the club, will make just $3.5 million. So at the very least, Houck and Whitlock remain affordable parts of the staff.
But it’s difficult for the team to go into next year knowing what they can expect from the two. Surely, the Sox need to go outside the organization to augment a rotation that, for now, features far more question marks (Sale, Kutter Crawford, Nick Pivetta, Whitlock and Houck) than anyone upon whom they can count (Bello).
What do the Red Sox have in Whitlock and Houck stand going forward? Sadly for the Red Sox, they’re not much closer to answering that then they were in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.