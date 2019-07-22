BOSTON — Liverpool lost to Sevilla FC, 2-1, in a preseason friendly at sold-out Fenway Park Sunday.
The match began with temps in the 90s, and the heat still hovered around 89 in the closing minutes. The winning goal came in the 90th minute when speedy Sevilla youngster Alejandro Pozo Pozo took a pass, worked his way around Reds keeper Simon Mignolet and deposited a left-foot shot into the net as he fell to the turf.
Sevilla got on the board in the 35th minute when a delivery into the penalty area was blocked. The ball bounced clear to Manuel “Nolito” Agudo, and the 32-year-old member of the Spanish national team showed quality by firing a shot into the upper right corner.
That margin stood for less than six minutes when the Reds struck back. After a corner kick, Origi — the 24-year-old Belgian-born son of former Kenyan footballer Mike Origi — collected the ball at the back post and slotted into the open side to knot the score.