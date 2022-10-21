In a bit of a news flash, the 2022-23 Bruins proved on Thursday night they are indeed capable of playing a boring game. With the roller coaster brand of hockey, that fact — in and of itself — may not be such a bad thing.
And if fans stuck around through the 60-minute slog, they were rewarded with some entertainment value in the overtime and skills competition.
Taylor Hall, who scored the B’s only regulation goal, also scored the only shootout goal to lift the B’s to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at the Garden. Linus Ullmark (30 saves) stopped all four Ducks, including Max Comtois with a great glove save for the walk-off win.
That came after a fairly wild OT period.
Hampus Lindholm, the former Duck, was tagged with a questionable rouging penalty on Frank Vatrano with 32.2 seconds left in regulation.
The B’s got it to the extra session to gain the point and then killed off the rest of it and in overtime, The goaltenders stood tall in OT, with Ullmark stopping Ryan Strome on a 3-on-0 breakaway and then, with a Duck in the box, John Gibson robbed David Pastrnak from the seat of his pants with nine seconds left in OT.
The B’s are 4-1 — but they wouldn’t be without Ullmark.
“He gave us an opportunity to get two points. He’s done it every night he’s been in the nets. He’s had a great start to the year,” said coach Jim Montgomery Compared to this point last year, Ullmark is a vastly improved netminder, which does not come as a surprise to him.
“I’m just feeling a little more comfortable off the ice and with the boys,” said Ullmark. “There’s not a whole lot of new things. I don’t have to get to know everybody, don’t have to get to know the system, don’t have to get to know the city. Everything, just life, basically … I’m in a better spot.”
The game was also a pretty good step forward for Hall. Though he scored in the season-opener, he has not had a great start to the season, which he contributes to missing most of training camp with an upper body injury. But on Thursday, when Montgomery referred to him as the B’s best skater on the ice, he helped the B’s nail down two points when the goals did not come as easily as they had in the first four games.
“You never know what kind of game it’s going to be when you step on the ice for the anthem,” said Hall. “Sometimes it can be a high-scoring game, you might have to trade chances, or defend a little harder than you want. And tonight was one of those nights. We battled, and it wasn’t perfect, and we relied on our goalie probably more than we wanted to, especially in overtime. But it’s a big point for us. We’re not perfect right now. I think everyone can see that. We’re not totally symbiotic right now, but we’re finding our game right now and we’re getting healthier.”
The offense that had been gushing from an open spigot was reduced to a drip, and their high-powered pieces aren’t exactly clicking right now, especially on the power-play. They went 0-for-4 on the man-advantage as teammates have been trying to force the puck to Pastrnak for his one-timer from the dot.
“I think the power-play and five-on-five. It’s almost like two guys are shaded over toward Pasta. And we’re forcing these sauce passes over to him instead of taking what’s available,” said Montgomery, who also felt his team didn’t pay the price to create enough scoring chances in general.
The game marked the return of Matt Grzelcyk from shoulder surgery and he played very well in 20:02 of ice time, earning a bump up to play with Lindholm mid-game and picked up an assist on Hall’s goal in the second period, a put-back of an ill-advised Gibson pass attempt.
While Grzelcyk’s season debut was a success, the same could not be said of Jack Studnicka’s. His turnover in the second period led to Frank Vatrano’s 2-on-1 goal that evened things up for the Ducks shortly after Hall’s tally. He also took two penalties, earning extending stays on the bench.
“I don’t think Jack had his best night, but our team didn’t. He wasn’t alone, right?” said Montgomery. “But we found a way to get two points. It’s a hard league to win in and we’re going to enjoy the two points, but we’re not going to be happy with the team play.”
